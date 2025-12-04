CALGARY, AB. -- The Minnesota Wild is set to take the stage tonight, ready to face off against the Flames following a 1-0 shutout win in Edmonton on Tuesday. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Flames
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
13 Yakov Trenin - 78 Nico Sturm - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
28 Liam Öhgren - 39 Ben Jones - 19 Tyler Pitlick
DEFENSE
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber
8 Zeev Buium - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, December 4th at 8:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary, Alberta)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Flames