Projected Lineup: Wild at Flames

ProjectedLineup_1920x1080_120425
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

CALGARY, AB. -- The Minnesota Wild is set to take the stage tonight, ready to face off against the Flames following a 1-0 shutout win in Edmonton on Tuesday. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

13 Yakov Trenin - 78 Nico Sturm - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

28 Liam Öhgren - 39 Ben Jones - 19 Tyler Pitlick

DEFENSE

5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon

25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber

8 Zeev Buium - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

32 Filip Gustavsson

30 Jesper Wallstedt

Info for Tonight's Game:

News Feed

Wild at Flames Morning Skate Wrap Up

Game Preview: Wild at Flames

The Swede Spot

Game Recap: Wild 1, Oilers 0

Projected Lineup: Wild at Oilers

Wild vs. Oilers Morning Skate Wrap Up

Down on the Farm: Welcome Home, Cal

Game Preview: Wild at Oilers

Minnesota Wild Recalls Hunter Haight From Iowa

Wild on 7th - Episode 121: Nico Sturm, Bratwursts, and Cigarettes

Game Recap: Sabres 3 Wild 2

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Sabres

Game Preview: Wild vs. Sabres

Game Recap: Wild 3, Avs 2

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Avalanche

Minnesota Wild Recalls Nicolas Aubé-Kubel From Iowa

Game Preview: Wild vs. Avs

Game Recap: Wild 4, Hawks 3