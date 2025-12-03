The Swede Spot

For the past three seasons, it’s been Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson. Flower and Gus.

When Fleury hung up the pads at the conclusion of last season on his hall of fame career he not only left the Minnesota Wild in the capable hands of Filip Gustavsson as the Number 1 goaltender. It also left the crease open for Jesper Wallstedt to slot himself in as the Number 2. Or perhaps even as a 1A/1B goaltending tandem.

“It’s a little easier with Jesper—I speak better Swedish than French,” Gustavsson said with a laugh of working alongside Wallstedt, a fellow countryman, compared to the Montreal native Fleury. “You can talk a little more on a personal level and just stuff like that, and Jesper’s a great guy so it’s easy to deal with him.”

The familiarity extends beyond the nationality connection. Gustavsson and Wallstedt are not strangers. They spent time together during various call-ups last season as well as off-season trips to the golf course.

In practice, the pair prides themselves on pushing one another, making the crease competition as tight as they can while elevating one another’s games.

“It’s been good,” said Wallstedt, who had five NHL games under his belt heading into this season. “Obviously there are the times I want to play, I want to succeed. I want to play as good as I can and I want to force him to be his best in practice, so I have to be my best as well.

“I know I’m probably not gonna play as much as he does. He’s the guy that’s gonna play, which in a way is sort of good for him and good for me knowing kind of where we’re at. I know that, ‘OK if I have good efforts and I’m not playing’ I don’t have to overthink situations. So, I think it’s been working really good.”

With goaltending being as much a metal game as it is on-ice skills, both Gustavsson and Wallstedt are hyper-aware of the expectations on them together and individually. They each need to excel for them both need to succeed.

And to understand the duo, you must understand the individuals first: