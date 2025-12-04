Wild at Flames Morning Skate Wrap Up

The Wild and Flames will meet for the second time this season tonight at 8 p.m. CT, after Minnesota won the first matchup, 2-0, behind a 36-save shutout from Jesper Wallstedt on Nov. 9.

Minnesota comes into tonight’s game riding a 12-game point-streak (10-0-2), fresh off a 1-0 win over Edmonton on Monday night. Tonight marks the second game of a four-game road trip that will see Minnesota go through Vancouver on Saturday and finish in Seattle on Monday night. The Wild owns a 7-4-1 (.625) record on the road this season and has won its last five games played away from St. Paul, outscoring its opponents 18-5.

A key component to Minnesota’s recent success has been defense and goaltending, as it has only allowed 16 goals over its 12-game point-streak, the fewest by an NHL team in a 12-game span since 2023-24. The Wild has also not allowed a power-play goal in a season-long seven consecutive games (19-19), the second-longest active streak in the NHL. Since Nov. 1, Minnesota leads the NHL in team SV% (.948) and team GAA (1.55) and T-3rd with a plus-20 goal differential.

Filip Gustavsson gets the start tonight against Calgary, a team he has faced nine times in his career (eight starts), owning a record of 5-1-2 with a 1.77 GAA, a .943 SV% and two shutouts. Over his last 10 starts, Gustavsson is 5-2-3 with a 2.34 GAA, a .913 SV% and one shutout, and Minnesota has earned a point in each of his last five outings (3-0-2).