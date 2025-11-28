Wallstedt, Wild end Avalanche 10-game winning streak in shootout

The goal ended the Avalanche's franchise shutout streak at 217:42; they hadn't allowed a goal in their previous three games.

"I think we had a really good first period," Landeskog said. "Secord period we got away from a little bit, invited them into the game, and they're a really good team. So when those guys get feeling it, and they get going in the offensive zone, they can be a lot to handle."

Kaprizov scored his second of the game to put Minnesota ahead 2-1 at 18:03 of the second when Ryan Hartman wrapped the puck around the net and fed Kaprizov cutting up the slot. It was Hartman's first game after missing the past four with a lower-body injury.

"I mean, it helps that it was Kirill," Hartman said. "I just made a play to an open guy. My mom probably could have scored that."

Landeskog tied the game 2-2 at 11:08 of the third period after MacKinnon sent a no-look backhand pass from the left face-off circle to him at the side of the net.

"I also felt like we got a little bit passive in the second period," Landeskog said. "We weren't skating as much, we weren't executing as well as we would have liked. And lucky we were able to turn it around. I thought our third period was really strong, and a big point. Once it goes to a shootout you never know it could go either way. But I thought a hard-fought game and both teams played hard."

NOTES: Kaprizov (344 games) became the fourth-fastest player drafted in the fifth round or later to score 200 goals, joining Brett Hull (280 games), Luc Robitaille (323 games) and Pavel Bure (328 games). … The Wild are 11-1-1 in November with 23 points. They have gotten more points in a calendar month only twice: April 2022 (12-2-2, 26 points) and December 2016 (12-1-1, 25 points). … Wallstedt, who is 7-0-2 this season, has the longest point streak to open a season in Wild history.… Wild forward Marcus Foligno was placed on injured reserve Friday and is week to week with a lower-body injury. … MacKinnon has five goals in his past five games and leads the NHL with 19 this season.