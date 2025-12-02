Game Preview: Wild at Oilers

Last Season on Wild vs. Oilers

Minnesota went 1-2-0 against Edmonton. Minnesota won the seriesopening game, 5-3, in Edmonton (11/21). The Oilers won the second contest, 7-1, in Saint Paul (12/12) and the third matchup, 5-3, at Grand Casino Arena (1/15).

LW Matt Boldy (2-1=3) and C Ryan Hartman (1-2=3) led the Wild with three points each. LW Marcus Johansson (1-1=2), C Joel Eriksson Ek (0-2=2), LW Marcus Foligno (1-1=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0-2=2) all had two points. G Marc-André Fleury went 1-0-0 with a 3.76 GAA and a .875 SV% in two appearances (one start). G Filip Gustavsson went 0-2-0 with a 6.15 GAA and a .839 SV%.

C Leon Draisaitl (2-4=6) and C Connor McDavid (2-4=6) led Edmonton with six points each. D Evan Bouchard (0-3=3), C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2-1=3) and RW Vasily Podkolzin (1-2=3) all had three points. G Stuart Skinner stopped 21- of-26 shots faced for Edmonton in the first contest. G Calvin Pickard went 2-0-0 with a 2.01 GAA and a .938 SV%.