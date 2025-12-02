EDMONTON, AB. -- The Minnesota Wild heads out on the road today, making its first stop in Edmonton to do battle with the Oilers.
Game Preview: Wild at Oilers
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, December 2nd at 8:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Oilers
Wild Record: 14-7-5
Oilers Record: 11-10-5
2024-25 Series Record: 1-2-0
All-Time Wild Record: 63-33-10 (30-16-7 at Edmonton)
Team Stats
EDM
MIN
Power Play
30.2%
24.2%
Penalty Kill
80.6%
79.0%
Faceoff
52.3%
47.7%
Goals For / Games Played
3.12
2.85
Goals Against / Games Played
3.58
2.73
Last Time Out
Last Season on Wild vs. Oilers
Minnesota went 1-2-0 against Edmonton. Minnesota won the seriesopening game, 5-3, in Edmonton (11/21). The Oilers won the second contest, 7-1, in Saint Paul (12/12) and the third matchup, 5-3, at Grand Casino Arena (1/15).
LW Matt Boldy (2-1=3) and C Ryan Hartman (1-2=3) led the Wild with three points each. LW Marcus Johansson (1-1=2), C Joel Eriksson Ek (0-2=2), LW Marcus Foligno (1-1=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0-2=2) all had two points. G Marc-André Fleury went 1-0-0 with a 3.76 GAA and a .875 SV% in two appearances (one start). G Filip Gustavsson went 0-2-0 with a 6.15 GAA and a .839 SV%.
C Leon Draisaitl (2-4=6) and C Connor McDavid (2-4=6) led Edmonton with six points each. D Evan Bouchard (0-3=3), C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2-1=3) and RW Vasily Podkolzin (1-2=3) all had three points. G Stuart Skinner stopped 21- of-26 shots faced for Edmonton in the first contest. G Calvin Pickard went 2-0-0 with a 2.01 GAA and a .938 SV%.
Wild Leaders Against Oilers
- Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 28 points (9-19=28) in 24 career contests vs. Edmonton
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 23 points (13-10=23) in 30 games
- Hartman has 17 points (7-10=17) in 21 games
- Johansson (2-13=15, in 23 games) and Eriksson Ek (8-7=15, in 19 games) each own 15 points
Oilers Leaders Against Wild
- McDavid (12-20=32, in 25 games) and Nugent-Hopkins (12- 20=32, in 39 games) lead Edmonton with 32 points
- Draisaitl has 31 points (16- 15=31) in 26 games
- C Adam Henrique owns 24 points (8-16=24) in 32 games
Recent Transactions
12/1/25
Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa
11/29/25
Activated F Vladimir Tarasenko from Injured Reserve
Rassigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa
11/28/25
Activated F Ryan Hartman from Injured Reserve
Reassigned F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel from Iowa
Placed F Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve
11/27/25
Recalled F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel from Iowa
11/24/25
Placed F Vinnie Hinostroza on Injured Reserve
On the Mend
Marcus Foligno: lower body (two game missed)
Vinnie Hinostroza: lower body (four games missed)
Marco Rossi: lower body (eight games missed)
Connections
- President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin collected 161 points (79-82=161) and 354 PIM in 211 games with Edmonton in parts of four seasons (1997-01)
- D Jared Spurgeon is from Edmonton
- F Tyler Pitlick was selected by Edmonton in the second round (No. 31 overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft and collected 14 points (11-3=14) in 58 games across parts of three seasons (2013-15, 2016-17) with the club
Fast Facts
- The Wild’s 63 wins and 30 road wins all-time against the Oilers are most against any team
- The Wild’s 33 victories at Grand Casino are the second-most against any franchise (COL, 35)
- The Wild is 11-4-0 in the last 15 games against the Oilers dating back to 10/22/19
- Minnesota is 35-13-1 (.724) vs. Edmonton since the 2010-11 season, the NHL’s second-best point percentage against the Oilers in that span
- Since the start of the 2010-11 season, Minnesota is 19-5-0 (.792) in 24 games at Edmonton, including an eight-game win streak (2/21/13-1/31/17) – the longest road win streak in team history
- Minnesota has won six of its last eight games against Edmonton at Grand Casino Arena dating back to 10/22/19
- The Wild won 17 straight games against the Oilers in Saint Paul (2/25/07-10/13/11) - the longest home win streak against an opponent in franchise history
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.