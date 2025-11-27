Minnesota Wild Recalls Nicolas Aubé-Kubel From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Nicolas Aubé-Kubel (oh-BAY koo-BEHL) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Aubé-Kubel, 29 (5/10/96), owns eight points (2-6=8), 26 penalty minutes (PIM), 22 shots and one game-winning goal (GWG) in 17 games with Iowa this season, ranking second on the team in assists and third in points. The 6-foot, 214-pound native of Slave Lake, Alberta, recorded two points (1-1=2), 19 PIM and 18 shots on goal in 22 games with the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers last season while also collecting nine points (5-4=9), six PIM and one GWG in 15 AHL games with the Rochester Americans and Hartford Wolfpack.

For his career, Aubé-Kubel owns 80 points (32-48=80), 202 PIM, three GWG, 303 shots on goal and a plus-10 rating in 304 career NHL games over seven seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers (2018-21), Colorado Avalanche (2021-22), Toronto Maple Leafs (2022-23), Washington Capitals (2022-24), Buffalo (2024-25) and New York Rangers (2024-25). He has skated in 30 Stanley Cup Playoff games, totaling three points (2-1=3), 14 PIM and 29 shots. He won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022. For his AHL career, Aubé-Kubel owns 125 points (58-67=125), 272 PIM, 16 GWG and a plus-36 rating in 272 games over eight seasons with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2015-20), Hershey Bears (2023-24), Rochester (2024-25), Hartford (2024-25) and Iowa (2025-26). He was originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round (48th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 16 with the Wild.

Minnesota hosts the Colorado Avalanche tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.

