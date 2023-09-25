Training Camp: Scrimmage Day

He laughed because he knew that wasn’t true. I made that up.

For many teams, off-season additions are all about on-ice additions but for the Wild, whose core remains untouched, one of the more interesting additions was hiring King after a long stint in the Vancouver Canucks organization including running that team’s power play.

With Brett McLean taking over the head coaching job in Iowa with the Wild’s American Hockey League affiliate, the opening worked for both team and coach who has already had his family settle into the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.

“It’s been great. This organization from top to bottom, everybody’s on the same page collectively, we know what our goal is, we know what the objective is. So for me to slide in with this group it’s been very easy for me which has been fantastic,” King said during a recent conversation.

The importance of the special teams is critical to success during the regular season and setting a foundation for not just making the playoffs but going on a long run. That point was reinforced emphatically when, in spite of solid regular season power play numbers (they were 15th in the league with a 21.4% efficiency), the Wild was beaten soundly in the special teams battle against Dallas in the first round, a significant factor in the Wild’s six-game series loss.

“I hope I can come in and contribute just with the experience and knowledge that I’ve had for the last number of years in coaching, especially on the power play side of it,” King said. “We’ve got a great group of skill. We’ve got great personnel. Mac (McLean) has done a good job here for years with the power play. But to me we’re going to fine-tune a couple of little details I think we can add to the group.”

The special teams, and especially the power play, has been a particular focus during the first week of training camp. All players, even those who will be playing elsewhere in juniors or at the AHL level, went through power play practice to understand the framework of what and how King wants the power play to look like.

“We all know how important power plays are. Special teams are so important in the game now, especially once you get through the regular season into playoffs, it’s the difference in hockey games. So I think it’s the importance of the guys recognizing that, knowing that,” King said. “We’re big believers in, when you don’t have momentum power plays can get it for you, if you have momentum you know what? The power play’s job is to keep it.”

The results have been outstanding early on.

In the team’s first pre-season game in Denver they went 3-for-8 on the power play with a lineup that didn’t have the personnel that will likely be called on for most of the power play work at the NHL level when the regular season begins on Oct. 12 with a home date against Florida.

“It’s going to be a work in progress through camp for me especially to get to know the guys, get to know personalities, traits is a big thing. And trust,” King said. “We all need to be on the same page collective which I’m sure we are. Just talking to the guys early on everybody’s on the same page. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be great. It’s going to be a great group to work with.”

Veteran defenseman Alex Goligoski was in Denver with the team on Sunday and it was his rising shot on the power play that led to a Jujhar Khaira power play marker in the third period that was critical to the team’s 4-3 win.

“He has a really good pedigree for running power plays,” Goligoski said of King. “He’s very detailed and you know he wants us to make plays and just play within the structure but be yourself out here. So I think it’s a great message.”

In many years of covering the game literally countless times the question of ‘what’s wrong with the power play?’ has come up in conversations at the rink and around the water cooler. It’s not just about talent or who has the biggest shot, although those are nice components. There’s a mindset that comes with a successful power play that in some way transcends the personnel.

The Wild’s success on Sunday in Denver illustrates that belief. Have a good plan and that’s the cornerstone.

“I think being consistent in message and your foundation is a big thing,” King said. “We’re big believers in if you have a foundation on the power play when things start to go a little sideways, which they do throughout the season, you always have that foundation to fall back on. And you know what? Sometimes you start to overcook it a little bit on the power play. Sometimes even when you get in those funks simplicity is the best.”

“No matter what happens, you’ve got to deliver pucks to the net. You’ve got to get bodies around the net. You need to be in that high traffic, danger area,” King explained. “The exciting part for our group is we have personnel, a group, you know what? They’re willing to go to the hard areas. For me watching from the outside and now being on the inside it’s a group that’s hungry to score goals. It’s just making sure we get pucks to the area especially when things aren’t going good, getting to the area where we can be successful.”

Evason was asked about the power play on Monday and he took the opportunity to remind people that although King is leading the way on tinkering with the power play, it is a collaborative effort.

“When we go into our meetings it’s not one guy talking about certain areas of our game so I just want to make that clear,” Evason said. “Because a lot of times I’ve been on the end of it as an assistant coach and you get a lot of praise you get a lot of heat, too. We’re a coaching team.”