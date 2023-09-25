Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 4 Players

News Feed

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 47 players.

The Wild assigned F Hunter Haight to the Saginaw Spirit (OHL), F Riley Heidt to the Prince George Cougars (WHL), F Rasmus Kumpulainen to the Oshawa Generals (OHL), D Kalem Parker to the Victoria Royals (WHL) and F Servac Petrovsky to the Owen Sound Attack (OHL).

Minnesota assigned F Maxim Cajkovic and G Hunter Jones to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL), released F Louis Boudon, D Ben Brinkman, F Casey Dornbach, D Landon Kosior from their amateur tryouts and released F Brett Budgell, G Peyton Jones and D Brenden Miller from their professional tryouts. They will report to Iowa Wild training camp.

The Wild plays at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KFAN 100.3 FM.

