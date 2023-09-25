Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 4 Players

The Wild assigned F Hunter Haight to the Saginaw Spirit (OHL), F Riley Heidt to the Prince George Cougars (WHL), F Rasmus Kumpulainen to the Oshawa Generals (OHL), D Kalem Parker to the Victoria Royals (WHL) and F Servac Petrovsky to the Owen Sound Attack (OHL).

Minnesota assigned F Maxim Cajkovic and G Hunter Jones to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL), released F Louis Boudon, D Ben Brinkman, F Casey Dornbach, D Landon Kosior from their amateur tryouts and released F Brett Budgell, G Peyton Jones and D Brenden Miller from their professional tryouts. They will report to Iowa Wild training camp.

The Wild plays at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KFAN 100.3 FM.