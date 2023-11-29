Wild top Blues in 1st game under Hynes, end losing streak at 7

The Wild then outshot the Blues 17-5 in the second period.

“They really got to their game in the second period. We didn’t put enough pucks in deep,” Blues forward Brayden Schenn said. “They dominated us. That’s the story there. Can’t have that happen.”

The Wild preserved the lead midway through the third period when they successfully killed off a four-minute power play for the Blues after Boldy was assessed a double minor for high-sticking.

Minnesota, which entered the game last in the NHL on the penalty kill (66.7 percent), went 4-for-4 against St. Louis' power play.

“I think the penalty kill had a really good night tonight,” Hynes said. “Some of it was structure. They had some good looks. I think they hit the post on one, and [Gustavsson] made some huge saves which was critical. I think when your penalty kill is effective your goaltender is your best penalty killer, but I was impressed with the attention to detail, the stick detail, the willingness to block shots. I thought we were pretty solid on clears, which is important. So, it’s the finer details of the penalty kill that were executed, and therefore we want to get in the mindset and identity of the penalty kill where it can be a lethal part of our game.”

Boldy pushed the lead to 3-1 at 17:08 of the third, receiving a stretch pass from Jonas Brodin and beating Binnington glove side on a breakaway. It was his second goal this season and first since Oct. 14.

“It’s been a long time coming, so it's nice to kind of see one go in,” Boldy said. “I thought it had been getting better just playing with the puck, a little bit more confidence, and then today I felt good. The whole team was playing faster, hard and everything like that. Linemates (Gaudreau, Marcus Johansson) played awesome, defensemen, everyone, so they made it easy.”

NOTES: Hynes is the third coach in Wild history to win his debut (Mike Yeo, John Torchetti). ... Zuccarello has nine points (two goals, seven assists) during a seven-game point streak. He also extended his season-opening home point streak to 10 games (five goals, eight assists), the longest in Minnesota history. ... Gaudreau's goal was his first point this season (10th game).