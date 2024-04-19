Gourde scores short-handed twice for Kraken in win against Wild

“Ultimately, you want to win hockey games, and that’s what we did tonight,” Gourde said. “Everybody battled, everybody worked hard and it was a great team win tonight.”

Matty Beniers and Tye Kartye also scored for Seattle (34-35-13), which had lost four straight. Joey Daccord made 21 saves.

“We ground pretty hard,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “For Game 82, sometimes these games are hard to play, but I liked the way our guys showed up and played from the drop of the puck. The second period was a good period to turn the momentum our way and put ourselves in a good position, and then obviously a little bit of crazy third. But, you know, a good way to close it out.”

Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman scored for Minnesota (39-34-9), which had won two in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury made 23 saves.

“… I think tonight we know what happened, but to me, I think it’s important that it’s really the focus coming into tomorrow when we have our meetings with guys and we’ve got to start to push this thing in the right direction,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “It starts tomorrow, and then we’ll work our plans through the summer and get ready as the summer continues to go along and make sure we’re ready to go in September.”

Kaprizov gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 4:04 of the first period on the power play with a wrist shot shot from left circle. He has 20 goals in his past 21 games.

“He’s always good,” Zuccarello said of Kaprizov. “No surprises there. That’s Kirill.”

Beniers tied it 1-1 at 11:00 of the second period with a power-play goal, tipping in Jaden Schwartz’s shot through traffic.

Gourde put Seattle ahead 2-1 at 6:38 of the third period. Brandon Tanev won the puck from Declan Chisholm in the neutral zone and sprung Gourde, who scored short-handed on a breakaway.