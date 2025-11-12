Game Recap: Sharks 2, Wild 1 (OT)

Will Smith also scored for the Sharks (8-6-3), who have won four straight and extended their point streak to seven games (6-0-1). Yaroslav Askarov made 28 saves.

San Jose has allowed just one goal in each of its past four games.

“It was better in our third (period),” Warsofsky said. “First two, arguably our worst two first periods of the year. But we found a way, and that’s the most important thing. It’s a hard league to win in, so we can’t dwell on it. There’s things we got to get better at. We didn’t have our legs at all.

“[Askarov] was outstanding. Our penalty kill, even though we gave up one, was really good. ‘Asky’ was the reason why we had a chance.”

Matt Boldy scored the lone goal for the Wild (7-7-4), who had won two straight and four of five. Gustavsson made 16 saves.

“I thought we played a hard game,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I thought we played a pretty good game but unfortunately, we didn’t get two points. We’ll digest it and then we got a few days before we play again.”

Minnesota outshot San Jose 15-5 in the second period.

Boldy gave the Wild a 1-0 lead 56 seconds into the power play at 5:02 after Zuccarello found him in the right circle for a snap shot.

Minnesota defenseman Daemon Hunt nearly scored on the breakaway at 17:09, but Askarov denied him while Alexander Wennberg was also called for slashing.

“It’s a tough loss,” Wild forward Marcus Foligno said. “We dominated them for most of the game, I thought, and their goalie played pretty good tonight. It was a good game by us; unfortunately, we couldn’t get enough goals. We were snakebit, some of us, myself included. We’ve got to find ways to get it in, but the majority of the game, we liked our game.”

Smith’s power-play goal tied it 1-1 at 11:57 of the third period. Tyler Toffoli found Celebrini in the left circle, and he redirected the pass to Smith open at the back door.

“I think we just knew we needed to be better,” Smith said. “Every guy, starting with me and our line, we had to better. Asky keeping us in that, a 1-0 game after 40, after playing like that, was pretty good for us. So, that helped us get it done."