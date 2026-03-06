Game Preview: Wild at Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Wild is back on the road as the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline looms (trading closes at 2 p.m. CT). Tonight, the Wild will face off against the Golden Knights, looking to secure a final win and earn the series sweep against Vegas.

The Wild has made two moves as the clock ticks toward the 2 p.m. deadline. The first transaction gained the Wild Michael McCarron from Nashville in exchange for a second round pick in the 2026 Draft; the second brought Jeff Petry to Minnesota from the Florida Panthers in exchange for a seventh round pick in the 2026 Draft. That draft pick becomes a fifth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft if Minnesota wins two playoff rounds and Petry plays in 50 percent or more of the Wild’s playoff games during those first two rounds.

Stay tuned on Wild.com all day for more Wild trade deadline news, or download the Official Minnesota Wild App to have the latest updates sent right to your fingertips.