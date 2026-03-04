Game Recap: Wild 5 Lightning 1

Quinn Hughes, Brock Faber and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and an assist, and Matt Boldy had three assists for the Wild (36-16-10), who had lost two in a row. Filip Gustavsson made 24 saves.

“I thought we played a fast game tonight,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I thought we played fast with the puck. A big emphasis coming into the game tonight was more of our puck pressure in those areas, and I thought it was really solid tonight.”

Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning (38-17-4), who have lost three straight (outscored 16-7). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves.

“Give them credit, they're a heck of a hockey club and play pretty sound defensively,” Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “If you're looking at our game, if I'm looking at it, we really just didn't have a lot of winning habits in our game, and it's kind of been a tough stretch here where you could say things aren't going our way, but also our execution, our will to win, our want to win. You look for answers, but sometimes you got to look within yourself, and as a team, we got to work through this and start getting back to winning habits.

“We've proven we can do it, and it's a matter of digging deep and starting to build something here.”

Faber gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 3:46 of the first period. He skated down from the right point and roofed a one-timer over Vasilevskiy's glove.

Zuccarello extended the lead to 2-0 at 4:59 of the second period with a wrist shot from the left circle during a 4-on-3 power play.