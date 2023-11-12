Projected Lineup vs Stars

News Feed

Game Recap: Sabres 3, Wild 2
Projected Lineup at Sabres
Jared Spurgeon Activated from LTIR
Minnesota Wild to Celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night on November 12 vs. Dallas Stars
Chipotle Introduces “Suit Up and Score” BOGO (BUY-ONE-GET-ONE) for Minnesota Wild Fans 
Game Recap: Rangers 4, Wild 1
Projected Lineup at Rangers
Bogosian to Wear No. 24 with Wild
Prospect Report: Nov. 8, 2023
Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Zach Bogosian from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for 2025 Seventh-Round Pick
Minnesota Wild Acquires Adam Raska and a Fifth-Round Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in Exchange for Calen Addison
Game Recap: Wild 4, Islanders 2
Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Hockey Announce Mite Holiday Jamboree at Xcel Energy Center
Jake Middleton Participates in Movember Campaign
Projected Lineup at Islanders
Minnesota Wild Recalls Center Nic Petan from Iowa
Wild Sees Large Turnout at Outdoor Practice
Game Recap: Wild 5, Rangers 4

ST PAUL, MN -- The Minnesota Wild (5-7-2) takes on the Dallas Stars (9-3-1) tonight. The Wild are playing its last game on US soil before the team battles Ottawa and Toronto in Stockholm next week in the 2023 Global Series. The following is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 23 Marco Rossi - 12 Matt Boldy

90 Marcus Johansson - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

17 Marcus Foligno - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 20 Pat Maroon

21 Brandon Duhaime - 26 Connor Dewar - 10 Vinni Lettieri

DEFENSE

5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon

25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber

6 Dakota Mermis - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

29 Marc-Andre Fleury

32 Filip Gustavsson

Injury Report

Captain D Jared Spurgeon has been activated from Long-Term Injured Reserve and played his first game of the season on Friday against the Sabres. F Frederick Gaudreau (upper-body) will not play tonight after being injured on 10/25. D Alex Goligoski has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve. To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Info for tonight's game against Dallas Stars:

