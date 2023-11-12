ST PAUL, MN -- The Minnesota Wild (5-7-2) takes on the Dallas Stars (9-3-1) tonight. The Wild are playing its last game on US soil before the team battles Ottawa and Toronto in Stockholm next week in the 2023 Global Series. The following is a projection and is subject to change:
Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Zach Bogosian from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for 2025 Seventh-Round Pick
Minnesota Wild Acquires Adam Raska and a Fifth-Round Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in Exchange for Calen Addison
Projected Lineup vs Stars
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 23 Marco Rossi - 12 Matt Boldy
90 Marcus Johansson - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
17 Marcus Foligno - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 20 Pat Maroon
21 Brandon Duhaime - 26 Connor Dewar - 10 Vinni Lettieri
DEFENSE
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber
6 Dakota Mermis - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
29 Marc-Andre Fleury
32 Filip Gustavsson
Injury Report
Captain D Jared Spurgeon has been activated from Long-Term Injured Reserve and played his first game of the season on Friday against the Sabres. F Frederick Gaudreau (upper-body) will not play tonight after being injured on 10/25. D Alex Goligoski has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve. To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.
Info for tonight's game against Dallas Stars:
- When: Sunday, November 12 at 5:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM