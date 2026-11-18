Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and three assists for the Wild (16-3-4) who pushed their point streak to 12 games (10-0-2). Kirill Kaprizov had three assists, Quinn Hughes and Jared Spurgeon each had two assists, and Jesper Wallstedt made 25 saves. Minnesota is 6-0-2 at home, the only team in the NHL without a regulation loss at home.

“I thought we played quick,” said Wild coach John Hynes of his team’s 4-0 first period. “We moved the puck really well. We were skating. We had a lot of speed to our game, and then I thought the competitive level that we played with, I think when you combine those three, it gives you a good opportunity to get off to a good start.”

Nicolas Hague had a goal and an assist for the Predators (11-6-5), who have lost two straight after a seven-game winning streak. Justus Annunen allowed six goals on 20 shots before being relieved early in the second period by Juuse Saros, who made 17 saves.

“I think we knew it was going to be a hard game going in,” said Predators coach Andrew Brunette. “It’s the end of a long road trip, and I didn’t think we had a lot of energy, no legs early.

“We didn’t have any margins tonight. … Our margins when we don’t have a lot in the tank are pretty small.”

Brock Faber, playing in his first home game of the season after sustaining a skull fracture in a Sept. 25 preseason game, gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 4:20 of the first period, driving to the net to redirect an Eriksson Ek pass five-hole.

“I thought Kirill was going to drop it to me, and I was going to be breaking in there,” Faber said. “But obviously, he knows best. It was a great play to ‘Ekky,’ and then Ekky, fantastic play to me. All I had to do was get a stick on it.”