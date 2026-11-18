ST. PAUL, Minn. – Matt Boldy had two goals and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild won their fourth straight game, 7-3 against the Nashville Predators at Grand Casino Arena on Tuesday.
Boldy has two goals, assist, Wild cruise past Predators to fourth straight win
Eriksson Ek gets four points for Minnesota, which has points in 12 consecutive games
Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and three assists for the Wild (16-3-4) who pushed their point streak to 12 games (10-0-2). Kirill Kaprizov had three assists, Quinn Hughes and Jared Spurgeon each had two assists, and Jesper Wallstedt made 25 saves. Minnesota is 6-0-2 at home, the only team in the NHL without a regulation loss at home.
“I thought we played quick,” said Wild coach John Hynes of his team’s 4-0 first period. “We moved the puck really well. We were skating. We had a lot of speed to our game, and then I thought the competitive level that we played with, I think when you combine those three, it gives you a good opportunity to get off to a good start.”
Nicolas Hague had a goal and an assist for the Predators (11-6-5), who have lost two straight after a seven-game winning streak. Justus Annunen allowed six goals on 20 shots before being relieved early in the second period by Juuse Saros, who made 17 saves.
“I think we knew it was going to be a hard game going in,” said Predators coach Andrew Brunette. “It’s the end of a long road trip, and I didn’t think we had a lot of energy, no legs early.
“We didn’t have any margins tonight. … Our margins when we don’t have a lot in the tank are pretty small.”
Brock Faber, playing in his first home game of the season after sustaining a skull fracture in a Sept. 25 preseason game, gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 4:20 of the first period, driving to the net to redirect an Eriksson Ek pass five-hole.
“I thought Kirill was going to drop it to me, and I was going to be breaking in there,” Faber said. “But obviously, he knows best. It was a great play to ‘Ekky,’ and then Ekky, fantastic play to me. All I had to do was get a stick on it.”
Blake Coleman got credit for the 2-0 Wild lead at 8:59 when Spurgeon's shot hit off Annunen, bounced off Coleman and deflected into the net.
Late in the first period, Maxim Shabanov and Boldy scored 43 seconds apart to extend the Wild's lead. Shabanov’s one-timer made it 3-0 at 17:56 and Boldy finished off an odd-man rush with a wrist shot at 18:39 for the 4-0 lead.
Boldy’s one-timer from the high slot on the power play made it 5-0 just 59 seconds into the second period.
“I think we played with good energy,” said Eriksson Ek, who assisted on both of Boldy’s goals, of their top line. “It was awesome for ‘Fabes’ to get the one early, get the fans going, too. So just building on that. And then ‘Wally’ made some really good saves when we needed it, too.”
Hague scored his first of the season on a wrist shot through traffic at 1:52 to get the Predators on the board for a 5-1 game.
Marcus Foligno countered with his first of the season only 17 seconds later, making it a 6-1 Wild lead at 2:09.
“I thought we just really took it to them,” Foligno said. “Our speed, our breakouts, our forechecking, it was great. There were obviously some things in the game we had to clear up, and I think that was due to being a little confident with our lead, the cushion that we had.”
Jonathan Marchessault's snap shot made it 6-2 at 7:13 and Filip Forsberg scored in the slot to cut it to 6-3 at 18:41.
“I think we did have some good moments,” said Predators defenseman Roman Josi. “In the second period we kind of got going. Played a lot better. Played a lot more simple.”
Eriksson Ek redirected Boldy’s shot from the point at 19:55 for the 7-3 final. Some fans in the arena clearly saw Boldy’s shot, but not Eriksson Ek’s stick touch the puck on the way in. That resulted in hats tossed onto the ice with fans thinking it was a Boldy hat trick.
“I have never seen someone so disappointed to score,” Boldy said of Eriksson Ek. “But that just speaks to who he is as a person.
“He’s insane. Makes life really easy when you play with him. Never mind how easy he makes it. I think he sets the tone for our line. To see a guy play that hard, that responsible, win every battle, forecheck it and get pucks back, it becomes a standard.”
The Wild’s top line of Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek and Boldy combined for 10 points. The Predators didn’t have an answer for them, Brunette said.
“They’re really good,” Brunette said. “They might be the best line in the NHL. Best line I’ve seen so far this year. And they’re rolling.”
NOTES: Hughes extended his point streak to a career-long 12 games (19 points; five goals, 14 assists). It’s the longest streak by a defenseman in the NHL this season and in franchise history. … Kaprizov also has a 12-game point streak (23 points; six goals, 17 assists). He tied Kevin Fiala for the most points by a Wild player during a point streak of any length. Fiala had 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) during a 10-game streak in 2021-22. … Hughes and Kaprizov each have points in 21 of Minnesota’s 23 games. … Eriksson Ek (371 points; 162 goals, 209 assists) passed Ryan Suter (369 points) for seventh place on the all-time franchise list. … Marchessault returned after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. … The Wild have 18 goals in their past three games and they scored six or more goals in consecutive games for the fourth time in franchise history and first time since the 2021-11 season. … Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson has been medically cleared to play. The Wild will plan for him to play a game with the Iowa Wild in San Diego and then meet Minnesota on its upcoming three-game road trip that begins in Calgary on Thursday.