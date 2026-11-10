Projected Lineup: Wild at Canadiens

261110-MTL-Projected-Lineup
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

MONTREAL, Quebec. -- The Wild hits the road as they battle the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre at 6:00 p.m. on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3.

Projected lineup is subject to change.

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

49 Maxim Shabanov - 22 Danila Yurov - 13 Yakov Trenin

20 Blake Coleman - 47 Michael McCarron - 10 Bobby Brink

17 Marcus Foligno - 38 Ryan Hartman - 71 Nick Foligno

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 25 Jonas Brodin

3 Olli Maatta - 46 Jared Spurgeon

26 Matt Kiersted - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

31 Calvin Pickard

Info for Tonight's Game:

11.10 MIN at MTL Game Notes
- 0.62 MB
Download 11.10 MIN at MTL Game Notes

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