Kucherov scores in OT, Lightning rally late to defeat Wild

Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, and D’Astous also had two assists for the Lightning (11-3-2), who won their third game in a row and extended their point streak to six games (4-0-2). Brayden Point had two assists to surpass 700 points in the NHL, and Hildeby made 19 saves.

Maxim Shabanov scored twice, and Blake Coleman also scored for the Wild (12-3-4), who had won three in a row but extended their point streak to eight games (6-0-2). Pickard made 30 saves.

Minnesota was coming off a 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Friday.

“I thought the effort was great,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “It was a highly contested battle. Kind of a heavyweight fight tonight. I think two teams have played really hard. I liked our compete level and how we worked and things like that. Back-to-back nights and two real quality competitive efforts for us.”

Coleman gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead just 55 seconds into the game. He skated into the zone and fired a wrist shot, tucking the puck into the corner of the far post.

“It was a good start catching those couple early,” Coleman said. “They’re a good team, and we’d have to push.”

Shabanov’s power-play goal extended it to 2-0 at 2:58 on a backhand shot in front.

Both Cooper and Guentzel mentioned the Lightning’s forward line of Jeffrey Viel, Conor Geekie and Scott Sabourin as the spark that changed the game. Sabourin had a game-high five hits and was involved in a fight with Wild forward Marcus Foligno midway through the first period. Viel added four hits of his own.

“When they started going in that first period, I think our team kind of jumped onboard,” Cooper said. “I’ve got to give those guys a ton of credit.”

Guentzel cut it to 2-1 at 16:34 of the second period, knocking a slap shot under Pickard’s glove with 22 seconds remaining on a four-minute man-advantage.

“It’s not the way we want to start, but stayed with it,” Guentzel said of falling behind 2-0 early. “Can’t get too down. A lot of hockey left. So, I thought we pushed back. It’s obviously nice to get the win.”