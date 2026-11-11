MONTREAL -- Kirill Kaprizov scored a power-play goal 21 seconds into overtime, and the Minnesota Wild extended their point streak to nine games in a 2-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday.
Kaprizov, Wild recover against Canadiens in OT, push point streak to nine
Scores at 21 seconds after Suzuki ties it late in third for Montreal, which gets point in 11th straight
Kaprizov converted a one-timer from the right circle during a 4-on-3 advantage after Cole Caufield was called for slashing at 19:04 of the third period for Montreal.
The winner came after Nick Suzuki tied it 1-1 with 1:38 remaining in the third period for the Canadiens, knocking the puck inside the left post.
“We were pretty buttoned up defensively,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “Sometimes we had to bend, but we didn't break. We didn't get ourselves into penalty trouble. I think the guys dug deep and dug in with good discipline and good structure.
“And we spent a little bit too much time at certain points in the game defending, but it's good to see when you do get pressed like that, that I think the habits and the details and the discipline were really good.”
Bobby Brink scored early in the third period, and Jesper Wallstedt made 27 saves for the Wild (13-3-4), who are 7-0-2 during their point streak. Kaprizov extended his point streak to nine games (six goals, nine assists).
Jacob Fowler made 22 saves for Montreal (11-3-4), which extended its point streak to 11 games (8-0-3).
“I thought we had plenty of looks,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “Some of our lines spent a lot of time in the O-zone. You have to give credit, their goalie played well, ‘Fowls’ played -- it was just a great hockey game from both sides. It was tight checking, there wasn’t much room. Both teams had time in the O-zone. I felt both teams defended hard.
“But the only disappointment tonight is we don’t get the two points. And I wish we had the opportunity in overtime to get the two points. We didn’t.”
Fowler, the NHL Rookie of the Month in October, is 8-0-2 in his past 10 games and has not lost in regulation time since Oct. 8, a 5-2 defeat against the Nashville Predators in his season debut.
“They’re a really good team for a reason,” Fowler said. “They’ve got one of the best goalies in the League and he played like it tonight.”
Brink gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 2:53 of the third when he scored unassisted on a breakaway. He stole the puck from Josh Anderson after the Montreal forward was unable to control a flip into the neutral zone, then drove in alone from his own blue line before putting a wrist shot past Fowler’s glove.
“There was a lot of energy in the building,” Anderson said. “Both goalies played unbelievable. Tough bounce by me there to let one go there. Obviously Fowls is having an unbelievable night and for that to happen, it (stinks). But I’m proud of the guys for finding a way to get a huge point. And I thought, as a team, we played pretty well.”
Alex Newhook appeared to score on the power play at 7:33 of the first period, but the play was overturned following a video review initiated by the NHL Situation Room. It was determined that the puck never crossed the goal line when Newhook’s shot struck the crossbar and post.
“I know for fans and everything, they want the high-scoring games with a lot of goals,” Wallstedt said. “But us goalies, we love these games. Those are the best. If you're a goalie fan, you enjoy these a lot with a lot of saves, with goalies making good ones and yeah, it's a fun game. I enjoy this.
“It's fun when the other guy is having success too because that kind of keeps you on your toes as well, knowing you're going to have to outperform him. So yeah, it was definitely a good battle today.”
NOTES: Kaprizov scored his 15th career overtime goal since making his debut in 2020-21, tying Caufield for the most by any player over that span. … Quinn Hughes assisted on Kaprizov’s goal to become the second-fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach 80 points with a franchise. Hughes (11 goals, 69 assists) hit the mark in 68 games, behind Paul Coffey (53 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins). … The Canadiens celebrated former goalie Carey Price’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday during a pregame ceremony that saw Shea Weber add Price’s name to the team’s Ring of Honor.