Kaprizov, Wild recover against Canadiens in OT, push point streak to nine

Bobby Brink scored early in the third period, and Jesper Wallstedt made 27 saves for the Wild (13-3-4), who are 7-0-2 during their point streak. Kaprizov extended his point streak to nine games (six goals, nine assists).

Jacob Fowler made 22 saves for Montreal (11-3-4), which extended its point streak to 11 games (8-0-3).

“I thought we had plenty of looks,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “Some of our lines spent a lot of time in the O-zone. You have to give credit, their goalie played well, ‘Fowls’ played -- it was just a great hockey game from both sides. It was tight checking, there wasn’t much room. Both teams had time in the O-zone. I felt both teams defended hard.

“But the only disappointment tonight is we don’t get the two points. And I wish we had the opportunity in overtime to get the two points. We didn’t.”

Fowler, the NHL Rookie of the Month in October, is 8-0-2 in his past 10 games and has not lost in regulation time since Oct. 8, a 5-2 defeat against the Nashville Predators in his season debut.

“They’re a really good team for a reason,” Fowler said. “They’ve got one of the best goalies in the League and he played like it tonight.”

Brink gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 2:53 of the third when he scored unassisted on a breakaway. He stole the puck from Josh Anderson after the Montreal forward was unable to control a flip into the neutral zone, then drove in alone from his own blue line before putting a wrist shot past Fowler’s glove.

“There was a lot of energy in the building,” Anderson said. “Both goalies played unbelievable. Tough bounce by me there to let one go there. Obviously Fowls is having an unbelievable night and for that to happen, it (stinks). But I’m proud of the guys for finding a way to get a huge point. And I thought, as a team, we played pretty well.”