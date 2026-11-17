SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired defenseman Jeremy Davies from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for future considerations.
Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Jeremy Davies from Vegas Golden Knights
Davies, 29 (12/4/1996), owns four points (1-3=4), four penalty minutes (PIM) and 21 shots on goal in 14 games with the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound native of Quebec, CAN has recorded three points (0-3=3), 12 PIM and 25 shots on goal in 23 career NHL games across three seasons with Nashville (2020-22) and Buffalo (2022-23). He made his NHL debut with Nashville on March 9, 2021, at Carolina, posting two PIM and three shots on goal.
Davies has collected 255 points (54-171=255), 390 PIM, 10 power play goals (PPG) and 869 shots on goal in 415 career AHL games across eight seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals (2019-20, 2021-22), Chicago Wolves (2020-21), Rochester Americans (2022-24), Belleville Senators (2024-25) and Henderson (2025-27). He has also tallied 16 points (4-12=16), 36 PIM and 54 shots on goal in 34 career Calder Cup Playoff Games. Davies ranked T-1st on Belleville in assists and was T-2nd in points in the 2024-25 season and represented the Senators at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic. He was originally selected by New Jersey in the Seventh Round (192nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.
Minnesota hosts the Nashville Predators tomorrow at 7 p.m. on Wild+, KSTC TV Channel 45 and KFAN FM 100.3.