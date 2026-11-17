Davies, 29 (12/4/1996), owns four points (1-3=4), four penalty minutes (PIM) and 21 shots on goal in 14 games with the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound native of Quebec, CAN has recorded three points (0-3=3), 12 PIM and 25 shots on goal in 23 career NHL games across three seasons with Nashville (2020-22) and Buffalo (2022-23). He made his NHL debut with Nashville on March 9, 2021, at Carolina, posting two PIM and three shots on goal.

Davies has collected 255 points (54-171=255), 390 PIM, 10 power play goals (PPG) and 869 shots on goal in 415 career AHL games across eight seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals (2019-20, 2021-22), Chicago Wolves (2020-21), Rochester Americans (2022-24), Belleville Senators (2024-25) and Henderson (2025-27). He has also tallied 16 points (4-12=16), 36 PIM and 54 shots on goal in 34 career Calder Cup Playoff Games. Davies ranked T-1st on Belleville in assists and was T-2nd in points in the 2024-25 season and represented the Senators at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic. He was originally selected by New Jersey in the Seventh Round (192nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Minnesota hosts the Nashville Predators tomorrow at 7 p.m. on Wild+, KSTC TV Channel 45 and KFAN FM 100.3.