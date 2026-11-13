Minnesota Wild, Starkey Partner to Celebrate Minnesota and Advance Hearing Health

As part of the partnership, Starkey will be featured through a variety of in-arena activations, including videoboard placements, instant replay sponsorships, and Stadium Vision exposure, creating new opportunities to engage with Wild fans throughout the season. In addition, Starkey will provide complimentary foam earplugs to guests at every event at Grand Casino Arena, available for pickup at all Guest Service locations throughout the arena. The partnership also extends to the ice, with Minnesota Wild mascot Nordy utilizing Starkey SoundGear Phantom custom earpieces for hearing protection during Wild home games.

“We’re proud to welcome Starkey as a partner of the Minnesota Wild,” said Carin Anderson, Minnesota Wild Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Retail Management. “As a Minnesota-based company recognized for its innovation in hearing technology and its commitment to community, Starkey brings a meaningful connection to our area. We look forward to working together to engage our fans and raise awareness of the significant role hearing health plays in everyday life.”

Founded in Minnesota and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Starkey has spent nearly six decades advancing hearing technology and helping people connect more fully with the people and experiences that matter most. As the only American-owned hearing aid manufacturer, the company combines a legacy of innovation with a commitment to improving lives through better hearing.

“This partnership brings together two organizations that proudly call Minnesota home,” said Karen Spaeth, Chief Marketing Officer at Starkey. “For nearly six decades, Starkey has helped people connect to the moments and relationships that matter most. We're proud of our Minnesota roots and excited to partner with the Minnesota Wild, an organization that shares our commitment to community, excellence, and creating meaningful experiences for people across the State of Hockey. Providing hearing protection at Grand Casino Arena is another way we can help fans enjoy events while protecting their hearing.”

The partnership expands Starkey’s portfolio of professional sports relationships and creates new opportunities to connect with passionate fan communities while elevating awareness of hearing health and protection across Minnesota.

About Starkey

Starkey is a leading global innovator in hearing technology and AI-powered hearing aids, headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Since its founding by Bill Austin in 1967 and led today by Brandon Sawalich, Starkey has driven breakthroughs in unmatched sound clarity and machine learning and intelligent hearing technology. As the only American-owned hearing aid manufacturer, Starkey employs over 5,000 professionals across 29 facilities, delivering advanced hearing solutions to customers in 100+ markets worldwide. Explore our smart hearing devices and connected technologies at www.starkey.com.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/seatgeek, seatgeek.com and at the Grand Casino Arena Box Office. Wild digital tickets are available exclusively within the Official Minnesota Wild App or the SeatGeek App. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations for eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available, contact [email protected] for more information or book instantly at wildsuites.com.

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