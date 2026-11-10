Game Preview: Wild at Canadiens

Dating back to Dec. 2014, Minnesota owns a 19-2-0 record against the Canadiens. Per Stats Perform, that is the best record any team has ever posted against the Canadiens over a 21-game span. Looking back at last season, the two teams split the season series with each team winning in their home arena. Minnesota had won nine consecutive games over the Canadiens prior to its loss on Jan. 20.

Minnesota is also putting its five-game road win streak on the line. A team that has already played 12 games away from Saint Paul this season, seems to be getting more dominant on the road game by game. Over its five-game stretch, Minnesota is outscoring its opponents 21-7 with a plus-30 shot differential and has held its opponents to two goals or less in all five games. Montreal is 5-2-2 in games played at Bell Centre this season and are getting outscored 30-34.

The Wild will be getting some reinforcements back as the team continues its journey back to full health. After the Foligno brothers returned to action on Saturday against Tampa Bay, Minnesota is expecting the return of defenseman Jared Spurgeon and forward Michael McCarron tonight in Montreal. All that remains now is defenseman Brock Faber, who traveled with the team this week, and goaltender Filip Gustavsson, who is now participating in team practices. Minnesota is thriving rather than surviving despite all the injuries. Its 28 points on the season is good for the second-most in Western Conference and third-most in the NHL.

Players to Watch:

Kirill Kaprizov: Per Stats Perform, Kaprizov has tallied at least two points in each of his last six games against the Canadiens. It’s the second longest streak of multi-point games versus the Canadiens in NHL history, behind Scott Gomez’s eight-game run for the Devils and Rangers from 2005 to 2007. Along with that, he also enters play tonight with a point (5-9=14) in eight consecutive games.

Max Shabanov: He owns six goals over his last seven games, including a multi-goal game against the Lightning. He has also scored a power play goal in consecutive games and has three power play goals in his last four games.