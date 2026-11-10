MONTREAL, Quebec -- The Wild opens a three-game trip tonight in Montreal at 6:00 p.m. CT on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3. Both teams enter tonight’s contest with point streaks on the line. Minnesota has earned a point in eight consecutive games (6-0-2) while Montreal has a point in a league-long 10 consecutive games (8-0-2). Per Stats Perform, the only other times Minnesota played a game in which both teams had an active point streak of eight games or longer were Dec. 31, 2016, and Nov. 28, 2025.
Game Preview: Wild at Canadiens
Dating back to Dec. 2014, Minnesota owns a 19-2-0 record against the Canadiens. Per Stats Perform, that is the best record any team has ever posted against the Canadiens over a 21-game span. Looking back at last season, the two teams split the season series with each team winning in their home arena. Minnesota had won nine consecutive games over the Canadiens prior to its loss on Jan. 20.
Minnesota is also putting its five-game road win streak on the line. A team that has already played 12 games away from Saint Paul this season, seems to be getting more dominant on the road game by game. Over its five-game stretch, Minnesota is outscoring its opponents 21-7 with a plus-30 shot differential and has held its opponents to two goals or less in all five games. Montreal is 5-2-2 in games played at Bell Centre this season and are getting outscored 30-34.
The Wild will be getting some reinforcements back as the team continues its journey back to full health. After the Foligno brothers returned to action on Saturday against Tampa Bay, Minnesota is expecting the return of defenseman Jared Spurgeon and forward Michael McCarron tonight in Montreal. All that remains now is defenseman Brock Faber, who traveled with the team this week, and goaltender Filip Gustavsson, who is now participating in team practices. Minnesota is thriving rather than surviving despite all the injuries. Its 28 points on the season is good for the second-most in Western Conference and third-most in the NHL.
Players to Watch:
Kirill Kaprizov: Per Stats Perform, Kaprizov has tallied at least two points in each of his last six games against the Canadiens. It’s the second longest streak of multi-point games versus the Canadiens in NHL history, behind Scott Gomez’s eight-game run for the Devils and Rangers from 2005 to 2007. Along with that, he also enters play tonight with a point (5-9=14) in eight consecutive games.
Max Shabanov: He owns six goals over his last seven games, including a multi-goal game against the Lightning. He has also scored a power play goal in consecutive games and has three power play goals in his last four games.
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, November 10 at 6:00 p.m.
- Where: Bell Centre (Montreal, QC)
- Watch: How to Watch
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Canadiens
Records:
- Minnesota Wild Record: 12-3-4, 28 points.
- Montreal Canadiens Record: 11-3-3, 25 points.
- All-Time Wild Record: 24-8-3 (14-2-1 at Grand Casino Arena, 10-6-2 at Montreal).
Match-up Stats
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26-27 Team Stats
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MIN
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MTL
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Power Play
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26.9%
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15.4%
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Penalty Kill
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78.3%
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78.3%
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Faceoff
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48.8%
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52.1%
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Goals For / Games Played
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3.32
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3.47
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Goals Against / Games Played
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2.26
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3.12
Wild Leaders Against Canadiens
- D Quinn Hughes leads Minnesota with 25 points (0-25=25) in 21 games career games against Montreal
- LW Nick Foligno has 24 points (12-12=24) in 56 games
- LW Kirill Kaprizov owns 17 points (7-10=17) in nine contests
- LW Marcus Foligno owns 16 points (7-9=16) in 35 games
- D Zach Bogosian has 15 points (4-11=15) in 48 games
Canadiens Leaders Against Wild
- LW Chris Kreider leads Montreal with 12 points (10-2=12) in 23 career games against Minnesota
- C Phillip Danault has 11 points (5-6=11) in 25 games
- D Mike Matheson owns seven points (2-5=7) in 17 games
- C Nick Suzuki has six points (3-3=6) in 12 games
- D Noah Dobson owns five points (2-3=5) in nine contests
Connections
- Wild C Michael McCarron was selected by Montreal in the first round (25th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft and collected eight points
(2-6=8) in 69 games over a span of three seasons (2015-18)
- Goaltending Coach Frédéric Chabot went 1-4-1 with a 2.63 GAA and an .899 SV% in 16 games (seven starts) with the Canadiens in parts of four
seasons (1990-91; 1992-94; 1998-99)
Injury Report
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PLAYER
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INJURY
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STATUS
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D Brock Faber
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Upper-body
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No Timetable
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G Filip Gustavsson
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Lower-body injury
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No Timetable
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C Michael McCarron
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Upper Body
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Day-To-Day
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 19-2-0 in its last 21 games vs. the Canadiens and held a nine-game winning streak (since 10/20/19) until falling on Jan. 20, 2026
- The Wild also recorded a nine-game win streak against Montreal from 12/3/14 - 1/7/19…Minnesota has won the last 12 games played at Grand Casino Arena (11/1/13 - 2/2/26), the team’s longest active home win streak against an opponent and currently the fourth-longest active home winning streak vs. a single opponent in the NHL (Dallas, 13 games vs. Detroit; Carolina, 13 games vs. Buffalo; Colorado, 13 games vs. San Jose
- Minnesota is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games in Montreal since 3/12/16
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.