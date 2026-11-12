Game Preview: Wild at Maple Leafs

A big key to Minnesota’s success this season is its defense and goaltending. The Wild is only allowing 2.20 goals per game up to this point, which is the best mark in the NHL. In games played away from Saint Paul, the Wild is allowing 2.08 goals per game, the second-best mark in the league behind the Dallas Stars (1.57). Over its six-game road winning streak, Minnesota is allowing just 1.33 goals per game while averaging just shy of four goals per game (3.83).

Jesper Wallstedt, who has been one of the Wild’s most consistent players, will get his 12th road start of the season tonight. A key contributor to Minnesota’s road success, Wallstedt is 5-0-0 in his last five road games with a 1.20 GAA and a .954 SV% and has allowed just one goal or less in four-of-five starts (Two goals allowed on Nov. 3 at PHI). Wallstedt leads all NHL netminders with a 1.81 GAA, a .933 SV% and wins (7) on the road this season (Min. five GP). He is also the only goaltender in the league who has made double-digit starts on the road.

On the offensive side of the puck, Minnesota has two of the hottest players on the planet. Kirill Kaprizov (6-9=15) and Quinn Hughes (4-10=14) will both look to extend their respective point streaks to 10 games. The two of them, along with Matt Boldy, combined for the game-winning goal in overtime in Montreal. Kaprizov ranks T-3rd among all NHL skaters with 19 points (12-7=19) on the road this season, while Hughes ranks second among NHL defensemen with 15 points (3-12=15) in road games. Kaprizov has tallied a point in 11-of-13 road games this season, and Hughes has notched a point in 12-of-13.