Game Recap: MIN 6 BOS 2

Hughes (five goals, 12 assists) and Kaprizov (six goals, 14 assists) each extended their point streaks to 11 games. They each have points in 20 of Minnesota’s 22 games.

“We just have a really good team,” Hughes said. “‘Wally’s’ on it, and to get Brock (Faber) back, our D corps is just as good as anyone’s and obviously we have the depth up front, toughness, and our top line is the best out there.”

Brock Faber made his season debut for the Wild with one assist and was plus-4 in 24:29. The defenseman had been sidelined after suffering a skull fracture on Sept. 25 in a preseason game against the Dallas Stars.

“Honestly, it was a pretty fortunate game on my end,” Faber said. “I don’t think it was my best, but I felt OK. I felt better than I thought I would, but definitely some things to clean up . . . got to keep getting in better shape, getting stronger and faster. Other than that, it should come back pretty quick.”

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves for the Bruins (13-6-1).

“You get into this kind of position with this team that’s been playing really well lately and it’s going to be tough to come back,” Pastrnak said. “They’re a really good team and they took advantage of our mistakes and sloppy plays and won the game right away . . . we’re not playing our way right now. We have to play better defensively.”

Hartman gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 6:54 of the first period. With Charlie McAvoy in the box for cross-checking, Minnesota created several quality chances during the man-advantage and finally capitalized seconds after the penalty expired. Coleman and Hartman created a nifty give-and-go behind the net before his wrister from the left circle beat Swayman high glove.

“We’re winning hockey games and that’s the most important part,” Hartman said of the third line’s contributions of late. “Just trying to help with depth scoring. We know what that first line is going to do and they’ve been doing it all season, so we’re trying to give them some help.”