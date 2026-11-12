Projected Lineup: Wild at Maple Leafs

TORONTO, Ontario -- The Wild continues its road trip as it takes on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena at 6:00 p.m. CT on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3.
Projected lineup is subject to change.
TORONTO, Ontario -- The Wild continues its road trip as it takes on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena at 6:00 p.m. CT on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3.
Projected lineup is subject to change.
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
49 Maxim Shabanov - 22 Danila Yurov - 13 Yakov Trenin
20 Blake Coleman - 47 Michael McCarron - 10 Bobby Brink
17 Marcus Foligno - 38 Ryan Hartman - 71 Nick Foligno
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 25 Jonas Brodin
3 Olli Maatta - 46 Jared Spurgeon
26 Matt Kiersted - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
31 Calvin Pickard