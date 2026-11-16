The Minnesota Wild haven’t shied away from a Dallas Stars comparison when it comes to their new Hometown Remix jerseys, especially when it comes to the black-and-green colors.

“Don’t forget that this color pattern existed in Minnesota long before it ever existed in Dallas,” said Chris Barriere, Minnesota Wild Senior Director, Brand Marketing and Content.

He’s seen the fan feedback, both positive and negative, about the new Hometown Remix jerseys, which the Wild will debut at home on Nov. 17 against the Nashville Predators. He appreciates all of it, because he said it shows how much fans care about the brand and colors of the jersey.

“A uniform like this is meant to be a one-time, special-edition thing,” Barriere said. “It wouldn’t have made sense to keep this in our color palette. It was meant to re-mix our colors.

“Just because the uniform might have similar colorway to Dallas, doesn’t mean that the story we’re telling or the inspiration behind it has anything to do with the Stars.”

Yes, the Wild have their own history in the State of Hockey. Though the team, all the way up through ownership, also talks about the polarizing effect when it comes to paying tribute to the North Stars. Some fans are painfully reminded of the team leaving Minnesota, and some have nostalgic memories of the North Stars seasons here.

It’s impossible to ignore that part of hockey history in Minnesota, Barriere said, “especially when it comes to an initiative that’s meant to capitalize on your hometown pride.”

With such a road-heavy schedule, the Remix jerseys will hopefully be worth the wait as the Wild will be one of the last NHL teams to debut their new jerseys.

“It’s one thing to see the jersey, but when you see it head-to-toe with all 20 guys wearing it on the ice, it’s just such a different experience, too,” Barriere said.

The entire game-night experience will make a splash built around the Hometown Remix brand. Fans can expect the music, in-arena visuals, branding, the boards and a digitally-enhanced center ice logo to feature elements of the Remix on these select games.

The Wild plan to wear the Remix uniforms 10 times this season: Nov. 17 vs. Nashville, Nov. 27 vs. Colorado, Dec. 10 at Columbus, Dec. 12 vs. Winnipeg, Dec. 26 vs. Winnipeg, Jan. 2 vs. St. Louis, Jan. 14 vs. Florida, Jan. 21 vs. Detroit, Feb. 23 vs. Pittsburgh, March 19 vs. Calgary.