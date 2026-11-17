These two teams met in the season-opener back in October with Minnesota earning a 3-1 win in Nashville. Nick Foligno, Blake Coleman and Kirill Kaprizov all scored, and Jesper Wallstedt stopped 19-of-20 shots faced. As we approach December, both teams are trending upwards. Minnesota enters with an 11-game point streak (9-0-2), while Nashville is 7-1-0 in their last eight games, including a seven-game win streak.

Minnesota has been propelled by the play of Quinn Hughes, Kirill Kaprizov and Jesper Wallstedt. Hughes (5-12=17) and Kaprizov (6-14=20) both enter tonight’s contest on 11-game point streaks. For Hughes, his 11-game streak is tied for the longest of his career, while Kaprizov’s streak is the second-longest of his career (14 games in 2022-23). Wallstedt was just named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week after going 3-0-0 with a 1.66 GAA and a .944 SV%. He has earned a point in nine consecutive starts, going 8-0-1 with a 1.67 GAA and a .938 SV% over that stretch.

While Minnesota has played 10 of its first 15 games on the road, it remains the only team in the NHL to not lose a game in regulation at home. Per Stats Perform, Minnesota’s start at home this season (5-0-2) is tied with the 2018-19 season for its second-longest point streak to begin a season at home in franchise history (2006-07, eight). The Wild is outscoring its opponents 25-17 with a plus-33 shot differential in its seven home games. In its last seven home games against Nashville, the Wild owns a 5-1-1 record and has won four of the last five meetings.

Players to Watch:

Matt Boldy: In 16 career games against the Predators, Boldy owns 12 points (7-5=12). He recorded a first period hat trick in Nashville on Feb. 4, 2026. In his last 12 games overall, Boldy owns 12 points (5-7=12), including a hat trick on Nov. 12 at Toronto.

Michael McCarron: The former Nashville Predator has a point (1-1=2) in consecutive games against his former team. In his last six games, McCarron owns three goals and a plus-4 rating.