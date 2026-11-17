St. Paul, MN - Two of the top three teams in the Central Division face off tonight as Minnesota hosts the Nashville Predators at 7:00 p.m. on Wild+, KSTC TV Channel 45 and KFAN FM 100.3. The Wild will be debuting its Hometown Remix jersey’s in tonight’s contest as well.
Game Preview: Wild vs Predators
These two teams met in the season-opener back in October with Minnesota earning a 3-1 win in Nashville. Nick Foligno, Blake Coleman and Kirill Kaprizov all scored, and Jesper Wallstedt stopped 19-of-20 shots faced. As we approach December, both teams are trending upwards. Minnesota enters with an 11-game point streak (9-0-2), while Nashville is 7-1-0 in their last eight games, including a seven-game win streak.
Minnesota has been propelled by the play of Quinn Hughes, Kirill Kaprizov and Jesper Wallstedt. Hughes (5-12=17) and Kaprizov (6-14=20) both enter tonight’s contest on 11-game point streaks. For Hughes, his 11-game streak is tied for the longest of his career, while Kaprizov’s streak is the second-longest of his career (14 games in 2022-23). Wallstedt was just named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week after going 3-0-0 with a 1.66 GAA and a .944 SV%. He has earned a point in nine consecutive starts, going 8-0-1 with a 1.67 GAA and a .938 SV% over that stretch.
While Minnesota has played 10 of its first 15 games on the road, it remains the only team in the NHL to not lose a game in regulation at home. Per Stats Perform, Minnesota’s start at home this season (5-0-2) is tied with the 2018-19 season for its second-longest point streak to begin a season at home in franchise history (2006-07, eight). The Wild is outscoring its opponents 25-17 with a plus-33 shot differential in its seven home games. In its last seven home games against Nashville, the Wild owns a 5-1-1 record and has won four of the last five meetings.
Players to Watch:
Matt Boldy: In 16 career games against the Predators, Boldy owns 12 points (7-5=12). He recorded a first period hat trick in Nashville on Feb. 4, 2026. In his last 12 games overall, Boldy owns 12 points (5-7=12), including a hat trick on Nov. 12 at Toronto.
Michael McCarron: The former Nashville Predator has a point (1-1=2) in consecutive games against his former team. In his last six games, McCarron owns three goals and a plus-4 rating.
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, November 17 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Get Tickets
- Watch: How to Watch
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs Predators
Records:
- Minnesota Wild Record: 15-3-4, 34 points.
- Boston Bruins Record: 11-5-5, 27 points.
- All-Time Wild Record: 43-41-13 (26-16-6 at Grand Casino Arena, 17-25-7 at Nashville).
Match-up Stats
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26-27 Team Stats
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MIN
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NSH
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Power Play
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25.3%
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26.1%
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Penalty Kill
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79.4%
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90%
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Faceoff
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47.5%
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50.9%
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Goals For / Games Played
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3.45
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2.95
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Goals Against / Games Played
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2.18
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2.67
Wild Leaders Against Predators
- D Quinn Hughes leads Minnesota with 27 points (0-27=27) in 21 career games against Nashville.
- Kaprizov (8-12=20, in 16 games) and D Jared Spurgeon (5-15=19, in 46 games) have 20 points each.
- N. Foligno has 18 points (8-10=18) in 42 games.
- C Joel Eriksson Ek owns 14 points (5-9=14) in 27 games.
Predators Leaders Against Wild
- Josi leads Nashville with 47 points (19-28=47) in 51 games played.
- C Ryan O’Reilly has 46 points (21-25-46) in 66 games.
- Forsberg owns 40 points (21-19=40) in 42 games.
- Stamkos has 27 points (11-16=27) in 31 games.
- C Jonathan Marchessault has collected 18 points (9-9=18) in 36 games.
Connections
- Wild Head Coach John Hynes went 134-96-18 in parts of four seasons (2020-23) as Nashville’s Head Coach
- C Michael McCarron tallied 66 points (31-35=66) in 292 games across parts of six seasons (2020-26) with the Predators
- C Ryan Hartman recorded 26 points (13-13=26) in 85 games in parts of two seasons with the Predators (2017-19)
- LW Yakov Trenin was selected by Nashville in the second round (55th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft and recorded 79 points (46-33=79), 162 PIM and six GWG in 283 games with Nashville in five seasons (2019-24)
- Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette recorded 321 points (119-202=321) in 489 games with the Wild (2001-04, 2008-11)
- He also spent five seasons in Minnesota’s Hockey Operations Department (2014-19) as an Assistant Coach, Hockey Operations Advisor, Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel
- Nashville Assistant Coach Darby Hendrickson collected 60 points (29-31=60) in 182 games with Minnesota (2000-04) and served as an Assistant Coach with Minnesota for 14 seasons (2010-24)
- D Daemon Hunt was selected by the Wild in the third round (No.65) of the 2020 NHL Draft and recorded seven assists in 56 games across parts of four seasons (2023-26)
- D Brady Skjei is from Lakeville and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2012-15)
- D Nick Perbix is from Elk River and played four seasons at St. Cloud State (2018-22).
Injury Report
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PLAYER
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INJURY
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STATUS
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G Filip Gustavsson
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Lower-body injury
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No Timetable
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D Olli Maatta
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Upper-body injury
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Injury Reserve
Fast Facts
Minnesota is 9-4-2 in its last 15 games played against the Predators at Grand Casino Arena dating back to 11/16/17, and has won four of their last five since 3/10/24.
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.