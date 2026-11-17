This jersey's journey is far from over. Signed by the entire Minnesota Wild team, this unique piece of Wild history will take center stage at Grand Casino Arena, where it will be on display throughout the season.

Later this season, fans will have the opportunity to bid on the jersey during the annual broadcast auction, benefiting the Minnesota Wild Foundation and supporting its mission to create a greater State of Hockey.

To be notified when details about the Broadcast Auction become available, subscribe to receive the monthly Community Newsletter.