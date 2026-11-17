SAINT PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Wild took hockey to new heights — literally! In an out-of-this-world journey, the Wild's new Hometown Remix jersey traveled to an incredible 105,068 feet above Earth aboard a high-altitude balloon, officially setting a world record for the highest altitude reached by a hockey jersey aboard a high-altitude balloon.
Hometown Remix: We Actually Sent a Jersey to Space
Highest altitude reached by a hockey jersey aboard a high-altitude balloon
This jersey's journey is far from over. Signed by the entire Minnesota Wild team, this unique piece of Wild history will take center stage at Grand Casino Arena, where it will be on display throughout the season.
Later this season, fans will have the opportunity to bid on the jersey during the annual broadcast auction, benefiting the Minnesota Wild Foundation and supporting its mission to create a greater State of Hockey.
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