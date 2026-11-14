Projected Lineup: Wild at Bruins

BOSTON, MA -- The Minnesota Wild looks to extend its point streak to 11 games and its road win streak to eight games tonight in Boston at 6:00 p.m. CT on Wild+ and KOOL FM 107.9.
Projected lineup is subject to change.
BOSTON, MA -- The Minnesota Wild looks to extend its point streak to 11 games and its road win streak to eight games tonight in Boston at 6:00 p.m. CT on Wild+ and KOOL FM 107.9.
Projected lineup is subject to change.
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
49 Maxim Shabanov - 22 Danila Yurov - 13 Yakov Trenin
20 Blake Coleman - 47 Michael McCarron - 10 Bobby Brink
17 Marcus Foligno - 38 Ryan Hartman - 71 Nick Foligno
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon
3 Olli Maatta - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
31 Calvin Pickard