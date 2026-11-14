Projected Lineup: Wild at Bruins

261114-BOS-Projected-Lineup
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

BOSTON, MA -- The Minnesota Wild looks to extend its point streak to 11 games and its road win streak to eight games tonight in Boston at 6:00 p.m. CT on Wild+ and KOOL FM 107.9.

Projected lineup is subject to change.

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

49 Maxim Shabanov - 22 Danila Yurov - 13 Yakov Trenin

20 Blake Coleman - 47 Michael McCarron - 10 Bobby Brink

17 Marcus Foligno - 38 Ryan Hartman - 71 Nick Foligno

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon

3 Olli Maatta - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

31 Calvin Pickard

Info for Tonight's Game:

11.14 MIN at BOS Game Notes
- 0.71 MB
Download 11.14 MIN at BOS Game Notes

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