Game Preview: Wild at Bruins

The Wild will get a boost in its lineup tonight as defenseman Brock Faber is expected to play and make his season debut after suffering a fractured skull in a preseason game against the Dallas Stars on Sept. 25.

“He’s ready to play so we’re going to play him,” said Wild Head Coach John Hynes after morning skate today. Faber is coming off a career year last season, where he posted 51 points (15-36=51) and a plus-18 rating in 80 games. A player that has been constant in the Wild lineup since his arrival has been absent to start the season, but the team has not skipped a beat. Minnesota’s 32 points on the season is tops in the Western Conference and tied with Carolina for the most in the NHL. Faber will look to join Hughes, Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon on one of the NHL’s most formidable blue lines.

These two teams met back on Oct. 3, with Minnesota earning a 4-1 win. Kaprizov scored twice in that contest while Hughes and Spurgeon also found the back of the net. Jesper Wallstedt, tonight’s starting goaltender for Minnesota, stopped 26-of-27 shots faced to earn the win. Including that win, Minnesota has won five of the last seven meetings against the Bruins.

Players to Watch:

Matt Boldy: Coming off the aforementioned hat trick, returns to his hometown and the place where he scored his first career NHL goal. He owns 12 points (5-7=12) in his last 10 games.

Brock Faber: Obvious choice here. How will the star defenseman look and play after having nearly two months off while recovering from a serious injury? In six career contests against the Bruins, Faber own four points (0-4=4) and has a point (0-3=3) in consecutive games.