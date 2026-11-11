Minnesota Wild to Host Winter Coat Drive on November 25 and 27

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By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild today announced a winter coat drive will be held for The American Indian Family Center (AIFC) on Wednesday, Nov. 25 when it hosts the Utah Mammoth at 7:00 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 27 against the Colorado Avalanche at 3:00 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena. New or gently used winter coats will be collected at Gates 1-5 during each game. AIFC will distribute all collected winter coats to the families they serve in Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

Founded in 1994, AIFC strives to provide American Indian families in St. Paul and the East Metro with programs and services enriched by traditional values and culture. They serve approximately 700 American Indian families each year with mental health, recovery, employment, housing and youth services.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/seatgeek, seatgeek.com and at the Grand Casino Arena Box Office. Wild digital tickets are available exclusively within the Official Minnesota Wild App or the SeatGeek App. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available, contact [email protected] for more information or book instantly at wildsuites.com.

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