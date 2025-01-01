ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Marco Rossi had two goals and an assist for the Minnesota Wild in a 5-3 win against the Nashville Predators at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday.
Rossi has 3 points for Wild in win against Predators
Gustavsson makes 43 saves for Minnesota, which loses Spurgeon to injury
Mats Zuccarello and Jonas Brodin each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson made 43 saves for Minnesota (23-11-4), which has won three of four. Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists.
“Yeah, I thought it was a really good effort,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “When it comes down to it, both special teams were really good, goaltending was excellent, and ... the competitive nature of our team tonight was at the level you need to win consistently. So, I really give the guys a lot of credit tonight. (They) dug in and found a way to win.”
Brady Skjei had two assists for Nashville (11-20-7), which has lost three straight, including 3-0 at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. Justus Annunen made 33 saves.
“I thought we played more than well enough (to) deserve the win,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought we had the ice tilted most of the game, (but we) gave up three power-play goals. (We were) in the box way too much, especially on a night when the kill wasn't as good as it has been.”
Rossi gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 7:54 of the first period when Zuccarello's shot from along the left boards deflected in off his chest near the left post.
Colton Sissons tied it 1-1 at 11:00 with a deflection of Skjei's one-timer in the slot.
Jonathan Marchessault put Nashville ahead 2-1 at 15:14 after Yakov Trenin blindly passed the puck back into the Wild's defensive zone right to Steven Stamkos. The Predators forward then passed across to Marchessault, who scored with a one-timer past Gustavsson's right pad from the bottom of the left circle.
Zuccarello tied it back up 2-2 at 6:19 of the second period during a five-minute power play. Gustavsson cleared the puck up to Eriksson Ek at the offensive blue line, and he then fed a cutting Zuccarello for a tap-in at the edge of the crease.
“Yeah, those goals I like,” Zuccarello said. “I like those when I don’t have to face a goalie. It’s always nice. It was a good play by 'Gus,' and then obviously a great pass. So yeah, always nice to get those goals.”
Brodin gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead at 8:57 with a wrist shot through traffic from the right point, but Ryan O'Reilly tied it 3-3 at 12:01 when he found a rebound below the left circle.
Declan Chisholm put Minnesota back in front 4-3 at 17:08 with another power-play goal, scoring glove side with a one-timer from the point.
Rossi extended the lead to 5-3 at 7:07 of the third period, knocking in a rebound while falling to the ice for the Wild's third power-play goal.
“We wasted another good effort with a parade to the penalty box again,” Sissons said. “... We're just killing ourselves. It's frustrating.”
NOTES: Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon left the game at 3:19 of the second period with an apparent lower-body injury after crashing his right leg into the boards behind Gustavsson. Predators forward Zachary L'Heureux received a match penalty on the play for slew-footing. No update was provided postgame. ... Minnesota was 3-for-6 on the power play. Nashville was 0-for-1.