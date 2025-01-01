Rossi has 3 points for Wild in win against Predators

Mats Zuccarello and Jonas Brodin each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson made 43 saves for Minnesota (23-11-4), which has won three of four. Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists.

“Yeah, I thought it was a really good effort,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “When it comes down to it, both special teams were really good, goaltending was excellent, and ... the competitive nature of our team tonight was at the level you need to win consistently. So, I really give the guys a lot of credit tonight. (They) dug in and found a way to win.”

Brady Skjei had two assists for Nashville (11-20-7), which has lost three straight, including 3-0 at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. Justus Annunen made 33 saves.

“I thought we played more than well enough (to) deserve the win,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought we had the ice tilted most of the game, (but we) gave up three power-play goals. (We were) in the box way too much, especially on a night when the kill wasn't as good as it has been.”