Game Recap: Capitals 5, Wild 1

Dylan Strome steered a face-off to Ovechkin, who scored his first goal of the season on a one-timer from just outside the right circle to make it 3-1 at 1:19 of the third period. Ovechkin also had his third assist of the season.

“If it was I did not have any chances, it [would be] kind of like, ‘Oh [no].’ But no, the chances was there," Ovechkin said of scoring his first of the season. "Sometimes you just have to be patient and one goes in and I hope next game it’s going to be more.”

Strome finished with two goals and two assists, and Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (4-1-0). Martin Fehervary had two assists, and Logan Thompson made 14 saves.

“It felt like we had speed a lot through the neutral zone, which led to chances off the rush, and we were getting pucks back,” Strome said. “I thought tonight, every time it felt like we got a chance, we were getting the rebounds and continuing play. All four lines had some really good shifts in the O-zone.”