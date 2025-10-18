WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 898th career NHL goal, and the Washington Capitals won their fourth straight game, 5-1 against the Minnesota Wild at Capital One Arena on Friday.
Game Recap: Capitals 5, Wild 1
Dylan Strome steered a face-off to Ovechkin, who scored his first goal of the season on a one-timer from just outside the right circle to make it 3-1 at 1:19 of the third period. Ovechkin also had his third assist of the season.
“If it was I did not have any chances, it [would be] kind of like, ‘Oh [no].’ But no, the chances was there," Ovechkin said of scoring his first of the season. "Sometimes you just have to be patient and one goes in and I hope next game it’s going to be more.”
Strome finished with two goals and two assists, and Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (4-1-0). Martin Fehervary had two assists, and Logan Thompson made 14 saves.
“It felt like we had speed a lot through the neutral zone, which led to chances off the rush, and we were getting pucks back,” Strome said. “I thought tonight, every time it felt like we got a chance, we were getting the rebounds and continuing play. All four lines had some really good shifts in the O-zone.”
Marcus Johansson scored for the Wild (2-3-0) and Filip Gustavsson made 40 saves. Matt Boldy’s goal streak ended at four games, but he had an assist to extend his point streak to five games (four goals, five assists; nine points).
“They were more competitive on the puck in [the slot] and I think all over the ice,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “We weren’t at a level I would say from a speed perspective and a competitive perspective to give ourselves a chance to win tonight.”
Strome gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 17:52 of the first period when he went to the net on the rush and tipped in a pass from Ovechkin coming down the right side.
Johansson tied it 1-1 at 16:47 in the second period when he controlled a loose puck and scored on a snap shot from the high slot through a screen in front. Prior to Johansson's score, Minnesota’s previous nine goals had come on a power play.
“We did step it up there for a bit and we got some pressure on but, I don’t know, not good enough,” Johansson said.
The Capitals regained the lead 31 seconds later when Aliaksei Protas scored 5-hole on a backdoor pass attempt from the bottom of the left circle at 17:18 to bring it to 2-1.
“It was a puck battle high in the defensive zone,” Hynes said. “We lost it. They won it and they scored a goal. That’s indicative of the game.”
Washington outshot Minnesota 24-7 over the first two periods.
Strome tallied his second of the night, making it 4-1 at 11:32 of the third period when he knocked in his own rebound in front.
“He’s a great playmaker, but you can see he can score goals as well,” Ovechkin said of Strome. “Obviously, he was driving to the net and find the rebounds and find the pucks. So, he deserves it.”
John Carlson’s shot from the point deflected off Wilson and past Gustavsson during a power play at 18:03 for the 5-1 final.
“We were just going in spurts all night and they were consistently obviously much better than us throughout the game,” Wild defenseman Brock Faber said.
NOTES: Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian did not play in the third period. Hynes did not have an update on his condition after the game. … The Wild went 0-for-2 on the power play after entering the game 10-for-21. … Ovechkin has recorded 40 points (21 goals, 19 assists) in 26 career games against Minnesota. … He scored his 567th career goal at even strength and passed Gordie Howe (566) for the second most in NHL history, behind only Wayne Gretzky (617).