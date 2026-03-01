Game Preview: Wild vs. Blues

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild returns home tonight, ready to face off against the Blues after returning a road trip that ended 1-1-0 coming out of the Olympic break.

Wild D Quinn Hughes appeared on "Saturday Night Live" last night alongside fellow Team USA Gold medalists C Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils), RW Hilary Knight (Seattle Torrent; PWHL) and D Megan Keller (Boston Fleet; PWHL). Watch Quinn's appearance here.