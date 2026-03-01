Game Preview: Wild vs. Blues

By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild returns home tonight, ready to face off against the Blues after returning a road trip that ended 1-1-0 coming out of the Olympic break. 

Wild D Quinn Hughes appeared on "Saturday Night Live" last night alongside fellow Team USA Gold medalists C Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils), RW Hilary Knight (Seattle Torrent; PWHL) and D Megan Keller (Boston Fleet; PWHL). Watch Quinn's appearance here.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 35-15-10

Blues Record: 21-28-9

2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 45-35-21 (27-15-9 at Grand Casino Arena)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
STL
MIN
Power Play
17.5%
25.8%
Penalty Kill
73.5%
77.4%
Faceoff
49.9%
46.1%
Goals For / Games Played
2.58
3.32
Goals Against / Games Played
3.46
2.88

Last Time Out

MIN at UTA | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Blues

The Wild opened the series with a season-opening 5-0 win over the Blues at Enterprise Center (10/9).

LW Matt Boldy (1-2=3) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (0-3=3) led Minnesota with three points each. C Ryan Hartman (2-0=2) and C Marco Rossi (1-1=2) each had multi-point games. G Filip Gustavsson saved all 26 shots faced to earn the shutout victory.

G Jordan Binnington stopped 16-of-21 shots faced for the Blues.

Wild Leaders Against Blues

  • Hartman leads Minnesota with 24 points (15-9=24) in 38 career games against the Blues
  • RW Mats Zuccarello owns 23 points (7-16=23) in 34 career games
  • Kaprizov has 20 points (8-12=20) in 20 games
  • D Jonas Brodin has 17 points (5-12=17) in 49 career games

Blues Leaders Against Wild

  • C Brayden Schenn leads St. Louis with 30 career points (11-19=30) in 41 career games against the Wild
  • RW Jordan Kyrou has 26 points (15-11=26) in 24 games
  • D Justin Faulk owns 23 points (3-20=23) in 39 contests
  • LW Pavel Buchnevich owns 22 points (10-12=22) in 22 games

Recent Transactions

2/25/26

Reassigned D David Špaček to Iowa

2/24/26

Recalled F Ben Jones and D Matt Kiersted from Iowa

2/22/26

Reassigned D Ben Gleason and F Boris Katchouk to Iowa

2/21/26

Recalled D David Špaček from Iowa

2/20/26

Reassigned D Matt Kiersted from Iowa

On the Mend

Jonas Brodin: lower body (12 games missed)

Connections

  • Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin registered 47 points (28-19=47) in 61 contests with the Blues in 2006-07
  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko was selected in the first round (16th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft by St. Louis and collected 553 points (262- 291=553) in 644 games over a span of 11 seasons (2012-23). Tarasenko also recorded 60 points (41-19=60) in 90 Stanley Cup Playoff games with St. Louis, and won a Stanley Cup in 2019. Tarasenko ranks fifth all-time on St. Louis in points and goals and is eighth in assists
  • Faulk is from South Saint Paul and played one season at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2010-11)
  • C Oskar Sundqvist recorded seven points (3-4=7) in 15 games with Minnesota in 2022-23
  • RW Jimmy Snuggerud is a Minneapolis native, played one season (2019-20) at Chaska High School and three seasons (2022-25) at the University of Minnesota

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 8-3-2 in its last 12 meetings against the Blues since the start of the 2022-23 season
  • The Wild has never swept a season series against the Blues
  • Minnesota topped St. Louis in the 2015 First Round, clinching the series with a Game 6 win in Saint Paul – marking the first time in franchise history Minnesota won a playoff series on home ice
  • The Blues defeated the Wild in the 2017 First Round and 2022 First Round

At Today's Game:

Today, the Minnesota Wild will celebrate Diversified Hockey Night with special in-game elements. Fans with tickets to tonight's game can experience the following during the game and around Grand Casino Arena.

Flag Bearer: Lauren Christie, St. Cloud Blizzard Sled Hockey

Pre-Game Ceremony: Olympic Ceremony will celebrate participating Wild players Matt Boldy, Brock Faber and Quinn Hughes prior to today's game

Guardian of the Game: Tom Aydt, Vietnam War veteran of the United States Marines 

Let's Play Hockey: Brady Hadfield, Minnesota Blind Hockey

Food Item of the Game: Quinnesota Meatballs available near Section 119

Program Sellers: Diversified Hockey Players will receive a $1,500 Minnesota Wild grant to benefit their respective programs

Retail Item of the Game: Speciality Hello Kitty Shirt & Crew Neck available in the Hockey Lodge, a Fanatics Experience

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

