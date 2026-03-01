Game Preview: Wild vs. Blues

At Today's Game:
Today, the Minnesota Wild will celebrate Diversified Hockey Night with special in-game elements. Fans with tickets to tonight's game can experience the following during the game and around Grand Casino Arena.
Flag Bearer: Lauren Christie, St. Cloud Blizzard Sled Hockey
Pre-Game Ceremony: Olympic Ceremony will celebrate participating Wild players Matt Boldy, Brock Faber and Quinn Hughes prior to today's game
Guardian of the Game: Tom Aydt, Vietnam War veteran of the United States Marines
Let's Play Hockey: Brady Hadfield, Minnesota Blind Hockey
Food Item of the Game: Quinnesota Meatballs available near Section 119
Program Sellers: Diversified Hockey Players will receive a $1,500 Minnesota Wild grant to benefit their respective programs
Retail Item of the Game: Speciality Hello Kitty Shirt & Crew Neck available in the Hockey Lodge, a Fanatics Experience