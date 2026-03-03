Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild vs. Lightning

Minnesota will look to get back into the win column tonight after dropping its last two games against Utah and St. Louis, as it takes on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:30 p.m. on TNT, truTV, HBO MAX and KFAN FM 100.3. Per Stats Perform, in the 18 games against the Lightning played in St. Paul, the Wild owns a 15-3-0 record, its second-best home record against any opponent (Montreal, 14-2-1). Prior to Sunday’s home loss to St. Louis, the Wild had earned a point (4-0-1) in its previous five home games. In total, Minnesota owns a 17-7-1 record in games played at Grand Casino Arena this season.

Tampa Bay comes into tonight’s game with a 38-16-4 record and its 80 points is tied with Minnesota for fourth-most in the NHL this season. In its last 24 games dating back to December 20, Tampa Bay owns a league-leading 20-3-1 record, outscoring its opponents 104-63 and earned a point in 15 consecutive games (14-0-1) from December 22 – January 23.

One thing to keep an eye on in tonight’s matchup is special teams. The Wild has scored a power-play goal in a season-long seven consecutive games (9-21, 42.9%), while Tampa Bay comes into tonight’s game T-4th in the NHL with a 83.1 PK%. With that said, the Lightning has allowed a power-play goal in a season-long six consecutive games.

Filip Gustavsson will get the start tonight for Minnesota, as he looks to rebound from the loss against St. Louis—his first regulation loss at home since October 30 (10-0-5). Gustavsson owns a 10-4-6 record with a 2.66 GAA, a .904 SV% and one shutout in 20 starts at home this season. In three career starts against the Lightning, Gustavsson owns a 2-1-0 record with a 3.71 GAA and a .893 SV%.

Players to watch for Minnesota:

Matt Boldy: The NHL’s Third Star of the Week comes into tonight’s game with a point in nine consecutive games (8-10=18) and a career-long, six-game assist streak. In six career games against the Lightning, Boldy owns six points (2-4=6), including a goal in consecutive games.

Kirill Kaprizov: With 219 career goals, Kaprizov has a chance to set the franchise record tonight. In seven career contests against the Lightning, Kaprizov owns 12 points (7-5=12), including multi-goal outings in the last two meetings.

Robby Fabbri: Claimed off waivers from St. Louis yesterday, Fabbri is expected to slot into the lineup tonight wearing sweater #21 with his new team. The 11-year veteran has recorded 12 points (7-5=12) in 19 career games against the Lightning.