Game Recap: Mammoth 5 Wild 2

Cooley opened the scoring with a short-handed goal at 13:23 of the first period, beating Wallstedt between the legs off a pass from McBain to give the Mammoth a 1-0 lead.

Keller scored from the slot to make it 2-0 at 4:26 of the second period after Schmaltz won a puck battle at the half-wall.

“I think we're obviously a really fast team and can make a lot of plays, but I think that's the biggest thing for us is sticking to our identity as much as we can,” Keller said. “It's hard to do, and I think we've got better as the year's gone on, and the good teams are the most consistent. Even when you don't feel your best, you find a way. I think we're showing steps in the right direction, and we've got to be more consistent.”

Crouse went forehand-backhand in the slot off a centering pass from Keller to make it 3-0 at 7:49.

“We felt that we were playing towards our identity, and we talked a lot about that the last couple days,” Crouse said. “It was just a great answer from our group to go out there and play the way that we did for a full 60 minutes.”

Dylan Guenther appeared to make it 4-0 at 12:46, but Minnesota challenged the play for offside and the goal was disallowed.

Kaprizov scored a power-play goal at 14:03 to cut it to 3-1, tapping in Boldy’s pass from the opposite side at the right post.

“They're a great hockey team. They skate really well. They're really skilled,” Wild defenseman Brock Faber said. “Obviously, we've got to find a way to play them better, right? I mean, tonight we didn't have our best, and you can talk about the back to back all you want, but we just weren't good enough.”