Olympic Success: Wild players and staff return to Minnesota after USA wins Olympic gold

“It was very special to get this done with this group,” Quinn Hughes said, in an NHL interview. “It’s only the third time it’s ever happened, and it’s special.”

This 2026 Olympic men’s hockey team joins the 1960 and 1980 – the famous “Miracle on Ice” team – as the only men’s hockey teams from the United States to win gold.

It’d been 12 years since NHL players competed in the Olympics, and 10 Wild and Iowa Wild players represented their home countries in Milan this winter, including three for the United States. Players included: Matt Boldy, Brock Faber and Quinn Hughes (United States); Joel Eriksson Ek, Filip Gustavsson, Marcus Johansson and Jesper Wallstedt (Sweden); Nico Sturm (Germany); David Spacek (Czechia); and Samuel Hlavaj (Slovakia).

Quinn ended the Olympics with a gold medal around his neck as Team USA’s leading scorer with eight points. He recorded at least one assist in each of the six games, to go along with his overtime winner in the quarterfinals. Quinn also led the United States in ice time with 141:08, a stat not too surprising considering he waved off skating to the bench for a line change in overtime of the quarterfinal against Sweden, just before he popped his winning goal.

“I wanted to take it to my forehand, and I got the defender moving that way,” Quinn said, in an NHL interview. “I was able to get a shot off. Something I work on a lot. Just trying to attack and get my shot off.”

The United States had a 1-0 lead in the game until Sweden tied it with under two minutes to play in regulation.

“It’s tough to see them score with 90 seconds left,” Quinn said. “But we’re resilient. I think you saw us with that ‘no regret’ mantra in overtime.”

Boldy assisted on Quinn’s overtime winner and was the first to leap into his teammate’s arms for the celebration.