Olympic Success: Wild players and staff return to Minnesota after USA wins Olympic gold

But one of the biggest goaltending stories from the Olympics came from Wild prospect Hlavaj with Slovakia. He turned heads right away with a 4-1 win over Finland in the opening game of the tournament. Hlavaj made 39 saves, including 18 in the first period, in that game. He started five of the six games, winning two games. Against Team USA, he was pulled after his team trailed 4-0 in the second period, making 19-of-23 saves in the 6-2 loss.
Sturm and Germany also lost in the quarterfinals, 6-2 to Slovakia. Sturm scored a goal in the 5-1 win over France in the playoff game that sent Germany to the quarterfinals.
Iowa Wild defenseman Spacek played for Czechia. Unfortunately for Spacek, Czechia lost to Canada 4-3 in overtime in the quarterfinals. A win that day, Feb. 18, would have undoubtedly been a great 23rd birthday present for Spacek. He had an assist in the team’s 6-3 win over France.
Wild players who were not on Olympic teams resumed practices last week. Some of them watched the first two periods of the gold medal game at home before heading to TRIA Rink and watching the game’s conclusion before their morning practice.
“Watching the ceremony after, seeing all those guys, how happy they were, such a big accomplishment from top to bottom,” said Ryan Hartman. “From Billy G. to Hynesy to the players. It’s really, really awesome.”
They’ll welcome Guerin, Hynes and their Olympic staff and teammates back this week, resuming play with back-to-back road games at Colorado and Utah on Thursday and Friday. The Wild came into the break winning five in a row and are in second place in the Central Division standings.
“We just hope they keep rolling, come back here excited,” said Marcus Foligno. “A chance just to keep winning. That’s what we want to do here. We want to end the season with the Stanley Cup.
“For those guys, they got a taste of winning.”