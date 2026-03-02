Minnesota Wild to Host Food Drive Presented by Groundworks on Sunday, March 15

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a food drive, presented by Groundworks, will be held for The Food Group on Sunday, March 15 when it hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs at 6:30 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena. Nonperishable food items and cash donations will be collected at Gates 1-5 from 5 p.m. until puck drop. The Food Group will distribute all collected food items to the families they serve in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Over the past year, The Food Group has shared over 6.3 million meals with families across 30 counties in Minnesota. The Food Group strives to provide meals for those in need through collaborative efforts with other community organizations and making systemic changes in hunger relief. The Food Group invites individuals from different abilities, ethnicities, genders and socioeconomic backgrounds to take part in their fight against hunger.

To donate to The Food Group, click here.