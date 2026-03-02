Minnesota Wild Claims Forward Robby Fabbri Off Waiver From St. Louis

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has claimed forward Robby Fabbri off waivers from the St. Louis Blues. The Minnesota Wild also placed forward Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve with a lower-body injury.

Fabbri, 30 (1/22/96), has collected four points (1-3=4) and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 15 NHL games with St. Louis and tallied two points (1-2=2) in three games with the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Mississauga, Ontario, owns 220 points (107-113=220) in 457 career games in parts of 10 NHL seasons with Detroit, Anaheim and St. Louis (2015-26). Fabbri has also tallied 16 points (4-11=16) in 30 career Stanley Cup Playoff games and won a Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019.

Fabbri tallied 171 points (80-91=171) in 147 games in three with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) (2012-15). He ranked second on the Storm in points (45-42=87) and goals during the 2013-14 season, winning the Memorial Cup and was named the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award winner as playoff MVP after posting 28 points (13-15=28) in 16 games. He also won a Gold Medal with Canada at the 2015 IIHF Under-20 World Junior Championship, posting six points (2-4=6) in five games. Fabbri was selected by the Blues in the first round (21st overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Minnesota hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. CT on TNT, truTV, HBO MAX and KFAN FM 100.3.