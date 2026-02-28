Down on the Farm: The Iowa Dads Club

A mid-February practice for the Iowa Wild had a festive feel and some big upcoming news. The AHL Affiliate of the Minnesota Wild was hosting a gender reveal for soon-to-be first-time dad, defenseman Ben Gleason. Good news is, he won’t be alone. As Gleason heads to fatherhood, he can look to a few teammates in Des Moines for tips on being a parent and what to expect.

Most mornings, you can find the “dads” in the players’ lounge with coffee in hand and embraced in conversation that can yo-yo from the positioning on a power play to a unique story of something one of their children did the previous day at home. They share their parenting victories, as well as defeats.

“You can tell when a guy had a rough night”, said two-time father Dylan Gambrell. Whose wife Kate delivered their second child in early February, a daughter named Kelly.

“We always talk about it,” said a laughing Gerry Mathew. “Did you get any sleep last night or what the kids were doing today.”

Nicolas Aube-Kubel, a father of two, said it officially makes him feel like one of the veterans.

“I feel like everywhere I went, I was always the younger guy on the team,” explained the 29-year-old. “It’s probably like the first year where I’m part of the older guys. We all hang out together though. A lot of conversation can gravitate towards, kids and diapers

and crying.”

Over the last few years, the three have grown into their roles of being dads. The demanding schedule and transient lifestyle of a professional hockey player can make having a family in hockey a challenge, but you see it all the time and there is one common theme, an amazing hockey mom. All three credit their wives and their immediate family (grandparents) for the support with little ones.

With a newborn, a 20-month-old daughter, and the team hitting the road a lot for the next few weeks, Gambrell says having support family around is critical, especially when the team is gone.

“It’s huge,” said the 29-year-old. “Just to have that when we are on the road for a bit. When we are at home, I’m trying to do as much as I can, especially at night, because I’m going to be able to sleep when we go on the road.

“She’ll have help. She has two sisters that are both going to come out. We try to bring out help as much as we can, but she’s doing all the work. I just try to help any way I can.”

The balance of being an athlete, dad and a husband are normal everyday challenges for them.

“Just like anyone, you come back from work, and they’re probably exhausted, with me it’s the same,” explained Aube-Kubel, the father of a 22-month-old son named Theodore and four-month-old daughter named Juliet. “After practice I always find the energy and the passion to be with my kids.”

The Mayhews, who are expecting a son this summer, have learned to balance the life of two working parents and a two-year old.

“My wife, Kendall works as well, so it’s tough sometimes,” explained Mayhew. “But right now my daughter is starting to do more of her own things, like playing with her toys and stuff like that, while mom’s working and when I’m at the rink. She knows what she wants and he’s a little sassier now.”

They share similar views on what is the best part of being a dad.

“Just the smiles and the laughs,” said Gambrell with a big grin. “Just coming home every day. I love everything about it. I can’t pinpoint it. I think it’s the best thing in the world.”

Mayhew added there is no better feeling than that of getting back from a road trip.

“Getting home and Margaret running to me for a hug or something like that,” said Mayhew. “And then if I leave, she gives me a kiss. That’s probably the stuff that just makes your heart explode.”

Being a parent is a lot of work, and knowing a teammate will soon join the “dad club” the experienced ones in the room had some words of wisdom for Gleason.

While Aube-Kubel and Mayhew mentioned Gleason should enjoy his sleep while he can, Gambrell provided more depth.

“Enjoy it,” said the father of two. “I think everyone says it’s going to go fast, and it does. But if you’re fully involved and you’re fully invested, I think looking back once or however old, you’re able to say, hey, I gave it everything I had, so I don’t feel bad. Maybe it went fast, but I know I was there for them the whole time and gave them everything.”

Sounds like Ben Gleason has a great support group to help him adjust to life as a father.