Game Preview: Wild vs. Lightning

By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild hits the ice at Grand Casino Arena tonight, inviting the Lightning for a late-night Tuesday battle.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 35-16-10

Lightning Record: 38-16-4

2024-25 Series Record: 2-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 22-10-4 (15-3-0 at Grand Casino Arena)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
TBL
MIN
Power Play
21.9%
26.0%
Penalty Kill
83.1%
77.6%
Faceoff
47.2%
46.2%
Goals For / Games Played
3.53
3.28
Goals Against / Games Played
2.60
2.89

Last Time Out

The Wild fell 3-1 to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday in Saint Paul. LW Kirill Kaprizov was the lone goal-scorer for Minnesota.

STL@MIN: Kaprizov scores PPG against Joel Hofer

Last Season on Wild vs. Lightning

Minnesota went 2-0-0 against Tampa Bay…The Wild won the series-opening game, 4-2, in Tampa (10/24) and completed the series sweep with a 5-3 win in Saint Paul (11/1).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with six points (4-2=6). LW Matt Boldy (2-1=3) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) had three points each. G Marc-André Fleury saved 24-of-26 shots faced to earn the win for the Wild in the first meeting. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 27-of-30 shots faced in the second meeting.

D Erik Cernak (0-2=2), LW Brandon Hagel (1-1=2), D Victor Hedman (0-2=2), RW Nikita Kucherov (1-1=2) and C Nick Paul (1-1=2) all had two points. G Andre Vasilevskiy went 0-2-0 with a 3.10 GAA and a .838 SV% in starting both games for the Lightning.

Wild Leaders Against Lightning

  • LW Marcus Johansson leads Minnesota with 22 points (8-14=22) in 43 career games against Tampa Bay
  • Zuccarello has 18 points (6-12=18) in 27 matches
  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 17 points (11-6=17) in 24 games
  • LW Marcus Foligno (8-5=13 in 31 games) and D Quinn Hughes (3-10-13 in 10 games) each own 13 points

Lightning Leaders Against Wild

  • Kucherov leads Tampa Bay with 19 points (9-10=19) in 19 career games against the Wild
  • D Ryan McDonagh owns 18 points (4-14=18) in 24 career game
  • LW Jake Guentzel owns 15 points (6-9=15) in 14 games
  • Hedman has 12 points (4-8=12) in 23 games

Recent Transactions

3/2/26

Claimed F Robby Fabbri off waivers from the St. Louis Blues

Placed F Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve

2/28/26

Recalled F Tyler Pitlick from Iowa

2/25/26

Reassigned D David Špaček to Iowa

2/24/26

Recalled F Ben Jones and D Matt Kiersted from Iowa

2/22/26

Reassigned D Ben Gleason and F Boris Katchouk to Iowa

View all transactions

On the Mend

Jonas Brodin: lower body (13 games missed)

Marcus Foligno: lower body (one game missed

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • D Zach Bogosian collected 15 points (4-11=15) in 106 games over parts of four seasons (2019-20, 2021-24) with the Lightning and was a member of Tampa Bay’s 2020 Stanley Cup Championship team
  • Lightning CEO Steve Griggs spent eight years as Vice President of Sales and Service for the Wild
  • McDonagh is from Saint Paul

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 9-3-1 in its last 13 games against Tampa Bay
  • The Wild recorded a 10-game win streak vs. the Lightning in Saint Paul (11/28/11 to 1/4/24)
  • Minnesota earned its first-ever franchise win, 6-5, against Tampa Bay at Grand Casino Arena (10/18/00)

At Today's Game:

  • Let's Play Hockey: James Rodríguez, Minnesota United Midfielder
  • Food Item of the Game: Stop by the North of Normal Cafe near Section 117 for some extra caffeine during tonight's late night action!
  • Retail Item of the Game: UNRL Hoodies will be available for purchase at Section 119. Quantities are limited and fans are encouraged to arrive early for their best chance to purchase. Gates 4 and 5 will open 90 minutes prior to puck drop. Limit of 2 hoodies per transaction.

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

