Game Preview: Wild vs. Lightning

Last Season on Wild vs. Lightning

Minnesota went 2-0-0 against Tampa Bay…The Wild won the series-opening game, 4-2, in Tampa (10/24) and completed the series sweep with a 5-3 win in Saint Paul (11/1).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with six points (4-2=6). LW Matt Boldy (2-1=3) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) had three points each. G Marc-André Fleury saved 24-of-26 shots faced to earn the win for the Wild in the first meeting. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 27-of-30 shots faced in the second meeting.

D Erik Cernak (0-2=2), LW Brandon Hagel (1-1=2), D Victor Hedman (0-2=2), RW Nikita Kucherov (1-1=2) and C Nick Paul (1-1=2) all had two points. G Andre Vasilevskiy went 0-2-0 with a 3.10 GAA and a .838 SV% in starting both games for the Lightning.