SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild hits the ice at Grand Casino Arena tonight, inviting the Lightning for a late-night Tuesday battle.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Lightning
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, March 3rd at 8:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Stream: HBO Max/TNT
- Listen: KFAN
Wild Record: 35-16-10
Lightning Record: 38-16-4
2024-25 Series Record: 2-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 22-10-4 (15-3-0 at Grand Casino Arena)
Match-up Stats
|
Team Stats
|
TBL
|
MIN
|
Power Play
|
21.9%
|
26.0%
|
Penalty Kill
|
83.1%
|
77.6%
|
Faceoff
|
47.2%
|
46.2%
|
Goals For / Games Played
|
3.53
|
3.28
|
Goals Against / Games Played
|
2.60
|
2.89
Last Time Out
The Wild fell 3-1 to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday in Saint Paul. LW Kirill Kaprizov was the lone goal-scorer for Minnesota.
Last Season on Wild vs. Lightning
Minnesota went 2-0-0 against Tampa Bay…The Wild won the series-opening game, 4-2, in Tampa (10/24) and completed the series sweep with a 5-3 win in Saint Paul (11/1).
LW Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with six points (4-2=6). LW Matt Boldy (2-1=3) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) had three points each. G Marc-André Fleury saved 24-of-26 shots faced to earn the win for the Wild in the first meeting. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 27-of-30 shots faced in the second meeting.
D Erik Cernak (0-2=2), LW Brandon Hagel (1-1=2), D Victor Hedman (0-2=2), RW Nikita Kucherov (1-1=2) and C Nick Paul (1-1=2) all had two points. G Andre Vasilevskiy went 0-2-0 with a 3.10 GAA and a .838 SV% in starting both games for the Lightning.
Wild Leaders Against Lightning
- LW Marcus Johansson leads Minnesota with 22 points (8-14=22) in 43 career games against Tampa Bay
- Zuccarello has 18 points (6-12=18) in 27 matches
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 17 points (11-6=17) in 24 games
- LW Marcus Foligno (8-5=13 in 31 games) and D Quinn Hughes (3-10-13 in 10 games) each own 13 points
Lightning Leaders Against Wild
- Kucherov leads Tampa Bay with 19 points (9-10=19) in 19 career games against the Wild
- D Ryan McDonagh owns 18 points (4-14=18) in 24 career game
- LW Jake Guentzel owns 15 points (6-9=15) in 14 games
- Hedman has 12 points (4-8=12) in 23 games
Recent Transactions
|
3/2/26
|
Claimed F Robby Fabbri off waivers from the St. Louis Blues
Placed F Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve
|
2/28/26
|
Recalled F Tyler Pitlick from Iowa
|
2/25/26
|
Reassigned D David Špaček to Iowa
|
2/24/26
|
Recalled F Ben Jones and D Matt Kiersted from Iowa
|
2/22/26
|
Reassigned D Ben Gleason and F Boris Katchouk to Iowa
On the Mend
Jonas Brodin: lower body (13 games missed)
Marcus Foligno: lower body (one game missed
Connections
- D Zach Bogosian collected 15 points (4-11=15) in 106 games over parts of four seasons (2019-20, 2021-24) with the Lightning and was a member of Tampa Bay’s 2020 Stanley Cup Championship team
- Lightning CEO Steve Griggs spent eight years as Vice President of Sales and Service for the Wild
- McDonagh is from Saint Paul
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 9-3-1 in its last 13 games against Tampa Bay
- The Wild recorded a 10-game win streak vs. the Lightning in Saint Paul (11/28/11 to 1/4/24)
- Minnesota earned its first-ever franchise win, 6-5, against Tampa Bay at Grand Casino Arena (10/18/00)
At Today's Game:
- Let's Play Hockey: James Rodríguez, Minnesota United Midfielder
- Food Item of the Game: Stop by the North of Normal Cafe near Section 117 for some extra caffeine during tonight's late night action!
- Retail Item of the Game: UNRL Hoodies will be available for purchase at Section 119. Quantities are limited and fans are encouraged to arrive early for their best chance to purchase. Gates 4 and 5 will open 90 minutes prior to puck drop. Limit of 2 hoodies per transaction.
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.