Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Michael McCarron from the Nashville Predators

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Michael McCarron from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

McCarron, 30 (3/7/1995), owns 12 points (5-7=12), 73 penalty minutes (PIM) and a 52.8 face-off percentage (428/811) in 59 games for Nashville this season while leading the Predators and ranking T-17th in the NHL with a career-high 165 hits. For his career, 6-foot-6, 232-pound native of Grosse Point, Mich., has recorded 74 career points (33-41=74) and 495 PIM in 361 games across parts of nine NHL seasons with the Montreal Canadiens (2015-18) and Nashville (2020-26). McCarron has also skated in nine career Stanley Cup Playoff games across three postseason appearances with Montreal (2017) and Nashville (2022, 2024), totaling 12 shots on goal. He also collected two points (1-1=2) and 15 shots on goal to help the United States win the Gold Medal at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

McCarron has collected 141 points (58-83=141) in 262 games in parts of seven seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL), spending time with the St. John’s IceCaps (2015-17), Laval Rocket (2017-20) and Milwaukee Admirals (2019-23). He has posted seven points (4-3=7) in 17 Calder Cup Playoff games across two postseason appearances with Milwaukee (2023) and St. John’s (2017). Prior to his professional career, McCarron spent two seasons (2013-15) in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), winning the 2015 Memorial Cup and OHL championship with the Oshawa Generals, and was named to the 2015 Memorial Cup All-Star Team. McCarron was originally selected by Montreal in the first round (No. 25 overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Minnesota hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight, March 3, at 8:30 p.m. CT on TNT/truTV and KFAN FM 100.3.

