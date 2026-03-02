Wild on 7th - Episode 133: AMERICAN SWAGGER and DJ Daemon Hunt

USA, USA, USA!!! This week we break down Team USA’s electric gold medal win over Canada in the Olympics. Wild standouts Brock Faber, Matt Boldy, and Quinn Hughes get it done on the world stage and shock the hockey world. A huge shoutout to our Frost friends, Grace Zumwinkle and Taylor Heise on bringing that gold back the Minnesota! Gold secured. Hardware installed. Warranty activated. Also welcoming Wild defenseman, Daemon Hunt. We covered it all, from his unique journey to the league to his interests off the ice. Fashion, house music, and video games make for a jack of all trades. This episode is PACKED for your listening and viewing pleasure. Bask in GOLD glory!

