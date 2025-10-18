Capitals bring out American bald eagle to celebrate 'screaming eagle' jersey

Team celebrates debut of new sweaters with national animal of United States

Capitals jersey bald eagle
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

What goes with a giant eagle on your jersey better than an actual real live eagle?

The Washington Capitals debuted their new alternate jersey -- a red sweater with blue and white striping and their classic late '90s logo, affectionately known to fans as the "screaming eagle."

For the ceremonial puck drop before Friday's game against the Minnesota Wild, the team hosted an actual bald eagle, the national animal of the United States.

It is also the team's alumni weekend, where the Capitals hosted some of the franchise's greatest players. Peter Bondra, Calle Johansson and Olie Kolzig represented the Capitals alumni for the puck drop.

Trailing the trio out to center ice was Penny, a large American eagle on the arm of her trainer.

The trio of Capitals alumni dropped their pucks between Minnesota Wild captain Jared Spurgeon and Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin.

