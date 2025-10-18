Capitals bring out American bald eagle to celebrate 'screaming eagle' jersey

For the ceremonial puck drop before Friday's game against the Minnesota Wild, the team hosted an actual bald eagle, the national animal of the United States.

It is also the team's alumni weekend, where the Capitals hosted some of the franchise's greatest players. Peter Bondra, Calle Johansson and Olie Kolzig represented the Capitals alumni for the puck drop.

Trailing the trio out to center ice was Penny, a large American eagle on the arm of her trainer.

The trio of Capitals alumni dropped their pucks between Minnesota Wild captain Jared Spurgeon and Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin.