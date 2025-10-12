Protas ‘just scratching the surface’ as power forward for Capitals

Best player in the League might be a stretch, but Protas, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 250 pounds, has become one of the NHL's most difficult players to defend and hold in check because of his combination of size, skating and awareness.

The New York Rangers are next up with the task of trying to handle him. They host Washington at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, MSG, SN1, TVAS).

All eyes will again be on Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin and his chase to become the first in NHL history to score 900 goals. He remains three away after failing to score in Washington's first two games.

But don't be surprised if Protas steals the spotlight.

"I'm telling you, he's just scratching the surface on his career in this league," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "He's such a horse, such a big guy that skates so well that's now going to play on the power play this year."

Carbery and the Capitals needed a performance like Protas gave them Saturday. It came two nights after a disappointing and somewhat ragged 3-1 season-opening loss to the Boston Bruins at home.

Washington outshot Boston 36-22 and Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman made 35 saves, but the Capitals went 0-for-5 on the power play and looked disjointed. Worse yet, a power-play goal from Boston forward David Pastrnak in the third period was the game-winner.

Saturday was different.

"Tonight looked like us from last year," goalie Logan Thompson said. "We were confident, making plays, got a lead and played with it."

Carbery gave Protas much of the credit.

"We just needed someone, for lack of a better term, to shoot it in the back of the net; that's exactly what he did tonight," Carbery said. "He got into a couple great areas and just snapped it right past their goaltender. We needed that.

“I thought we outplayed Boston the other night at home. We only get one on the board, Swayman sort of stymies us a little bit, so we needed some guys in some scoring situations to score to beat a goalie, and he stepped up and scored a couple big goals."

Martin Fehervary scored on a rebound off Alexander Romanov to give Washington a 1-0 lead at 1:50. Protas took over after that, scoring from between the circles with a waste-no-time shot past Sorokin's blocker at 13:51 to make it 2-0.

Protas played the puck out of the corner to help create Ryan Leonard's first goal of the season at 9:50 of the second period that gave Washington a 3-0 lead.

He then scored again to at 15:30, cashing in with a breakaway after Tony DeAngelo fumbled the puck at the Capitals' blue line to extend the lead to 4-0.

"Good breakout," Protas said of his second goal. "I think he fanned on it a little bit. It was wobbling, made a mistake. I mean, it happens to everybody. Good thing to capitalize. Tried to use my speed and capitalize."