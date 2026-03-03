2026 Big Wild Learn to Play Program Registration Opens March 5

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild today announced it will hold its first Big Wild Learn to Play Program, presented by Old National Bank. The Big Wild Learn to Play Program is for first-time hockey players, both boys and girls, between the ages of 9 and 13. Registration opens on Thursday, March 5, at 10:00 a.m.

“Old National is proud to partner with the Wild on the first-ever Big Wild Learn to Play Program, creating an opportunity for more kids to play organized hockey,” said Old National Bank CMO, Jim Stadler. “By expanding access to this great game, we’re thrilled to help grow hockey in the State of Hockey!”

The program is intended for children who have not participated in organized youth hockey programs before and are planning to participate for the first time in the 2026-2027 season. The Big Wild Learn to Play program will consist of three phases, including a two-week learn-to-skate program, a two-week learn-to-play program and a tournament that will be held at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

Designed to grow the game of hockey in different gender and ethnicity groups, the Big Wild Learn to Play Program will begin in June in the following cities: Richfield, St. Louis Park, Vadnais Heights and Woodbury. Each location will be limited to 40 participants consisting of 20 boys and 20 girls, with a registration fee of $349 each. For more information and to register for the Big Wild Learn to Play Program, please visit wild.com.

Children who register in the Big Wild Learn to Skate Program will receive the following as part of the registration fee:

A full set of hockey equipment - rented through Rink Rat Rentals (with the option to purchase at program conclusion)

Three Phases of On-Ice Programming (June - August)

A free ticket to a Minnesota Wild game (in the 2026-2027 season) with the opportunity to purchase additional tickets

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $72 billion of assets and $37 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2025, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Grand Casino Arena Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available, contact [email protected] for more information or book instantly at wildsuites.com.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.