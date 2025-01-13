Game Recap: Golden Knights 4, Wild 1

Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel did not play because of an illness.

“I don't think Jack is long-term. It's an illness,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It's probably one of those quick ones that he'll be fine. I don't know if that is a fact, but my guess is he'll be back in [at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday].”

Ryan Hartman scored, and Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves for Minnesota (27-13-4), which was coming off a 3-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

“The effort is there. The whole team is just really fighting to win the game,” Gustavsson said. “Vegas is one of the top teams in the League, and if you're missing some of your best players, it's going to be tougher. We knew the challenge and were there 2-1 with five or four minutes left. If we score one, you never know.”

Hartman gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 12:09 of the first period. He elected to keep the puck on a 2-on-1 rush and roofed a wrist shot over Hill’s glove from the right circle.

Dorofeyev tied the game 1-1 at 5:21 of the second period, scoring from the slot just as a 5-on-3 power play expired.

“I thought we did a good job on the kill,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “It didn't really have an impact on the game other than scoring, but I thought from a mentality standpoint it had no impact.”