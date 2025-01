Marc-Andre Fleury got a special message from his former team – and former fanbase – during his return to Las Vegas on Sunday.

As the Vegas Golden Knights hosted the Minnesota Wild, the Golden Knights acknowledged Fleury and his career accomplishments, in what will likely be his final game at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas showed the Wild goalie on the big screen, and the crowd gave him a standing ovation as Fleury got a bit emotional on the bench.