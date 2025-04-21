Game Recap: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be here on Tuesday (11 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS).

“I always try to play my game,” Hertl said. “It's kind of a playoff style. I'm happy I could help the team today with that, but it's just always all team effort.”

Brett Howden scored twice in the third period, and Pavel Dorofeyev also had a goal for the Golden Knights, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Adin Hill made 18 saves.

“We got to our game fairly quickly,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We haven't started great here, but we usually get better as the game goes on. I think that happened. So, a lot of positives that way. That part of it was good. ... We made more plays than them at the end in the offensive zone to secure the win. I think you'll see a similar game on Tuesday. I don't think either team is going to try to get away from what they do well. It's too early in the series.”