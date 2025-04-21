Jeff Skinner ready for 1st Stanley Cup Playoff run with Oilers

LOS ANGELES -- Jeff Skinner appreciated the gesture from Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid to commemorate the impending end of the longest individual Stanley Cup Playoff drought in NHL history.

After 1,078 regular-season games, Skinner will participate in his first playoff contest when the Oilers face the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round at Crypto.Com Arena on Monday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, ESPN2, TVAS2, SN).

McDavid presented the Oilers’ championship belt, which is awarded to the player of the game, to Skinner after Edmonton clinched a playoff berth with a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on April 11.

“I was happy. We have a pretty tight group, and everyone is kind of aware of what’s going on,” Skinner said Sunday. “Obviously, it’s a bit of a storyline for me, but I think that day everyone was happy. We had gone a bunch of games where we didn’t have everybody, and he (McDavid) came back (from injury), we clinched a playoff spot, and I was just happy to be a part of it.”

Skinner signed a one-year, $3-million contract with Edmonton as a free agent on July 1, 2024, in part, to experience the postseason. The 32-year-old played his first eight seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, who selected him with the No. 7 pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, and then the next six seasons with the Buffalo Sabres. Neither team qualified for the playoffs during Skinner’s tenure.

“It’s a long time. That’s a great career for most, so the fact he never played in a playoff game is unique, obviously,” McDavid said. “It’s exciting for him to get that opportunity. We know how much fun it is, we know it’s the best time of year. You hear that all the time, but it is the best hockey. It’s so fun. I’m glad that he’ll get that experience.”

Playing more than 1,000 games is a major milestone for an NHL player. Not to play a playoff game over that span, however, seems unfathomable.

“I think for a guy like Jeff Skinner, who has paid his dues and has been around the block a few times and has made a lot of money, there’s nothing like playing in the playoffs and getting on a run, getting on a heater,” TNT analyst and former NHL forward Eddie Olczyk said on the "NHL @TheRink" podcast. “That’s why most guys play, to get that opportunity to play for the greatest trophy in all of professional sports.”