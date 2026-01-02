ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Minnesota Wild is ready to kick off 2026, starting with the team's first match of the year against the Ducks in Anaheim after a 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks on Wednesday night.
Game Preview: Wild at Ducks
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Friday, January 2nd at 9:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Honda Center (Anaheim, California)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Ducks
Wild Record: 24-10-7
Ducks Record: 21-16-3
2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 50-32-7 (25-19-1 at Anaheim)
Match-up Stats
Team Stats
ANA
MIN
Power Play
17.1%
22.6%
Penalty Kill
75.6%
76.8%
Faceoff
47.1%
46.6%
Goals For / Games Played
3.33
3.07
Goals Against / Games Played
3.53
2.59
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Ducks
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 2-0, at Grand Casino Arena (11/15).
LW Matt Boldy led the Wild with two points (1-1=2). LW Marcus Johansson (1-0=1) also scored for Minnesota. G Jesper Wallstedt saved all 28 shots faced to earn the shutout victory.
G Petr Mrazek stopped 28-of-29 shots faced for the Ducks.
Wild Leaders Against Ducks
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 30 points (8-22=30) in 35 career games vs. Anaheim
- LW Kirill Kaprizov owns 23 points (10-13=23) in 21 games
- D Quinn Hughes has 20 points (1-19=20) in 17 games
- C Ryan Hartman (9-8=17 in 30 games), D Jared Spurgeon (7-11=18 in 43 games) and LW Vladamir Tarasenko (7-11=18 in 29 games) have 18 points each
Ducks Leaders Against Wild
- LW Mikael Granlund leads Anaheim with 14 points (3-11=14) in 20 games vs. the Wild
- LW Chris Kreider owns 12 points (10-2=12) in 22 games
- C Ryan Strome (2-9=11 in 28 games) and D Jacob Trouba (2-9=11 in 32 games) have 11 points each
Recent Transactions
12/30/25
Assigned F Cameron Butler to the Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL)
12/28/25
Reassigned D David Jiříček to Iowa
Acquired F Boris Katchouk from Tampa Bay in exchange for F Michael Milne. Katchouk reported to Iowa.
12/23/25
Activated D Zach Bogosian from Injured Reserve
Reassigned F Ben Jones to Iowa
12/21/25
Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa
12/20/25
Activated D Jonas Brodin, F Vinnie Hinostroza, D Jake Middleton and F Mats Zuccarello from Injured Reserve
Placed D Zach Bogosian on Injured Reserve
Connections
- Wild Assistant Coach Jason King skated in four games with Anaheim in 2007-08
- Ducks Assistant Coach Tim Army spent five seasons (2018-23) as the Iowa Wild (AHL) Head Coach, with a record of 157-115-45 in 317 games
- Iowa Wild Head Coach Greg Cronin spent two seasons (2023-25) as Head Coach for Anaheim, compiling a 62-87-15 record in 164 games
- Granlund was selected ninth overall by Minnesota in the 2010 NHL Draft and recorded 317 points (93-224=317) in 461 games over seven seasons (2012-19) with the Wild
- D Jackson LaCombe is from Eden Prairie and played four seasons (2019-23) at the University of Minnesota
- D Drew Helleson is from Farmington and played two seasons (2015-17) at Shattuck St. Mary’s
- C Nikita Nesterenko was drafted by the Wild in the sixth round (No. 172 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft
- C Ryan Poehling is from Lakeville and played at St. Cloud State University for three seasons (2016-19)
Fast Facts
- The Wild’s sweep of Anaheim in 2024-25 marked the third series sweep against the Ducks in franchise history (also 2022-23, 2021-22)
- Minnesota has won the last six meetings between the teams, including three shutout victories
- The Wild is 19-1-0 in its last 20 games against the Ducks, including a 13-game win streak from 1/20/21 to 12/21/22, the longest winning streak against an opponent in team history
- Minnesota is 10-1-0 in its last 11 games against Anaheim at Grand Casino Arena since 3/22/21, outscoring the Ducks 37-24
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.