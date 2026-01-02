Game Preview: Wild at Ducks

010226atANA_2568x1444
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Minnesota Wild is ready to kick off 2026, starting with the team's first match of the year against the Ducks in Anaheim after a 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks on Wednesday night.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 24-10-7

Ducks Record: 21-16-3

2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 50-32-7 (25-19-1 at Anaheim)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
ANA
MIN
Power Play
17.1%
22.6%
Penalty Kill
75.6%
76.8%
Faceoff
47.1%
46.6%
Goals For / Games Played
3.33
3.07
Goals Against / Games Played
3.53
2.59

Last Time Out

MIN at SJS | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Ducks

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 2-0, at Grand Casino Arena (11/15).

LW Matt Boldy led the Wild with two points (1-1=2). LW Marcus Johansson (1-0=1) also scored for Minnesota. G Jesper Wallstedt saved all 28 shots faced to earn the shutout victory.

G Petr Mrazek stopped 28-of-29 shots faced for the Ducks.

Wild Leaders Against Ducks

  • RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 30 points (8-22=30) in 35 career games vs. Anaheim
  • LW Kirill Kaprizov owns 23 points (10-13=23) in 21 games
  • D Quinn Hughes has 20 points (1-19=20) in 17 games
  • C Ryan Hartman (9-8=17 in 30 games), D Jared Spurgeon (7-11=18 in 43 games) and LW Vladamir Tarasenko (7-11=18 in 29 games) have 18 points each

Ducks Leaders Against Wild

  • LW Mikael Granlund leads Anaheim with 14 points (3-11=14) in 20 games vs. the Wild
  • LW Chris Kreider owns 12 points (10-2=12) in 22 games
  • C Ryan Strome (2-9=11 in 28 games) and D Jacob Trouba (2-9=11 in 32 games) have 11 points each

Recent Transactions

12/30/25

Assigned F Cameron Butler to the Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL)

12/28/25

Reassigned D David Jiříček to Iowa

Acquired F Boris Katchouk from Tampa Bay in exchange for F Michael Milne. Katchouk reported to Iowa.

12/23/25

Activated D Zach Bogosian from Injured Reserve

Reassigned F Ben Jones to Iowa

12/21/25

Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa

12/20/25

Activated D Jonas Brodin, F Vinnie Hinostroza, D Jake Middleton and F Mats Zuccarello from Injured Reserve

Placed D Zach Bogosian on Injured Reserve

View all transactions

On the Mend

Daemon Hunt: lower body (seven games missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • Wild Assistant Coach Jason King skated in four games with Anaheim in 2007-08
  • Ducks Assistant Coach Tim Army spent five seasons (2018-23) as the Iowa Wild (AHL) Head Coach, with a record of 157-115-45 in 317 games
  • Iowa Wild Head Coach Greg Cronin spent two seasons (2023-25) as Head Coach for Anaheim, compiling a 62-87-15 record in 164 games
  • Granlund was selected ninth overall by Minnesota in the 2010 NHL Draft and recorded 317 points (93-224=317) in 461 games over seven seasons (2012-19) with the Wild
  • D Jackson LaCombe is from Eden Prairie and played four seasons (2019-23) at the University of Minnesota
  • D Drew Helleson is from Farmington and played two seasons (2015-17) at Shattuck St. Mary’s
  • C Nikita Nesterenko was drafted by the Wild in the sixth round (No. 172 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft
  • C Ryan Poehling is from Lakeville and played at St. Cloud State University for three seasons (2016-19)

Fast Facts

  • The Wild’s sweep of Anaheim in 2024-25 marked the third series sweep against the Ducks in franchise history (also 2022-23, 2021-22)
  • Minnesota has won the last six meetings between the teams, including three shutout victories
  • The Wild is 19-1-0 in its last 20 games against the Ducks, including a 13-game win streak from 1/20/21 to 12/21/22, the longest winning streak against an opponent in team history
  • Minnesota is 10-1-0 in its last 11 games against Anaheim at Grand Casino Arena since 3/22/21, outscoring the Ducks 37-24

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

1.2 MIN at ANA Game Notes
- 0.81 MB
Download 1.2 MIN at ANA Game Notes

News Feed

Game Recap: Sharks 4, Wild 3 (S/O)

Projected Lineup: Wild at Sharks

Game Preview: Wild at Sharks

Game Recap: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2

Projected Lineup: Wild at Golden Knights

Game Preview: Wild at Golden Knights

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Boris Katchouk From the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for Forward Michael Milne

Game Recap: Wild 4, Jets 3 (OT)

Projected Lineup: Wild at Jets

Game Preview: Wild at Jets

Wild on 7th - Episode 125: I Just Want to Do Hartzy Things With My Friends

Down on the Farm: Making His Mark

Game Recap: Predators 3, Wild 2

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Preds

Game Preview: Wild vs. Predators

Game Recap: Avalanche 5, Wild 1

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Avalanche

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Ben Jones